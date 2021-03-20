Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 20

What the Data Shows

The spread of the coronavirus has slowed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia since the beginning of the year, but with spring beginning on Saturday, the numbers aren’t declining as steadily.

D.C. counted 141 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Saturday. The weekly case average dipped into the low 100s.

Virginia added 1,033 new cases and the death toll rose by 13. Current hospitalizations fell. The weekly case average was declining earlier this week but has since risen.

Maryland added the most cases on Saturday, 1,118, and the weekly new case average has grown every day since Sunday. Twenty-six residents died and the number of people currently hospitalized rose.

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

