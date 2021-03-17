Fairfax County Schools Plan Full Return to In-Person Learning This Fall

Fairfax County Public Schools students will be back in schools in-person all week starting this fall, administrators say they’re planning.

FCPS told families they’re preparing for a full return to the classroom after seeing success this spring with their “safe, steady, ready” approach to in-person instruction.

“We have shown that we can return our students and staff to our buildings in a way that is safe and steady. We are confident that we can deliver on a five-day return for all students in the fall, knowing that, while we can adapt to any situation, in-person learning really is the best option for our students and staff,” Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand said in a statement.

Please see Superintendent Brabrand's letter to the community regarding plans for five days of in-person learning this fall: https://t.co/tORs7UE8KY. #FCPSReturningStrong pic.twitter.com/OIIn8ugr5i — Fairfax Schools (@fcpsnews) March 17, 2021

By Friday, more than 109,000 students in the district will have returned to schools for in-person learning, administrators said.

Nineteen cases of COVID-19 transmission occurred in schools and school offices from Jan. 26 to March 15, affecting 0.02% of students and staff, FCPS said.

FCPS students have returned to school in phases. A number of student activities have resumed, including sports, theater and band.

