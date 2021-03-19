Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 19

What the Data Shows

Virginia reported 1,029 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and the weekly average fell.

The number of COVID deaths in the state also fell, to 8,450. Why did Virginia’s death figure fall? The Virginia Department of Health Epidemiology team says it has been reviewing more than 10,000 medical cases to ensure they are consistent with the state’s definition of a COVID-19 death, a VDH spokesperson said. About 99 deaths have been reclassified as a COVID-19 case that did not result in death, VDH said.

D.C. reported meeting or exceeding most of its Phase 2 coronavirus metric reopening guidelines. The average daily case rate, at 15.5, is just slightly above the benchmark, which is under 15 cases per 100,000 population.

The District counted 142 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The seven-day average of new cases declined slightly and hospitalizations fell by 20, to 123.

Maryland’s weekly case average grew as the state reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in about a month, 1,152.

Vaccine numbers continue to climb: Maryland and Virginia have each given shots to about 12% of their population. D.C.’s most current numbers, from last week, show 6.8% of residents fully vaccinated, after the city administered 150,880 doses to both people who live and work in the city.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

