Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 13

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia all remain in a concerning position on the graph showing the growth of coronavirus cases in the capital region.

New infections continue to trend upward across the D.C. area, on average.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam warned on Friday that his administration would implement tougher restrictions if needed.

But the District is reporting an encouraging statistic: For the past four days, no new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the city.

What the Data Shows

A surge of coronavirus cases continues in Virginia.

On Monday, 984 new infections were uncovered, the highest since June 7, when more than 1,200 new cases were counted.

Since July 1, Virginia Beach has seen the biggest increase in cases (775 new cases), followed by Fairfax (692 new cases).

In the Northern Virginia areas of Alexandria, Arlington County, Fairfax, Fairfax City, Falls Church and Prince William, the number of new cases counted each day has improved greatly since the end of May, when hundreds were reported each day. During July, those areas combined have counted 201 or fewer new cases each day.

Hospitalizations are increasing in the commonwealth. There are 663 Virginians in hospitals with COVID-19, the highest since June 13.

Hospitalizations in D.C. and Maryland are still stable, around 90 and 390, respectively.

Washington, D.C., reported four days without a COVID-19 death.

Still, the latest data still shows a disproportionate impact on African-Americans. Despite making up about 40% of the city's population, Black Washingtonians represent 49% of diagnoses and 74% of deaths.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

