Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Jan. 24

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the United States since the start of the pandemic surpassed 25 million on Sunday, according to a Johns Hopkins University.

In the Washington, D.C., area, seven-day rolling averages of new cases had fallen for several days in a row as of Sunday, in an encouraging sign.

But each new case and each death is significant in the lives of people in our region.

More than 5,100 people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia were newly diagnosed with the virus, officials announced Sunday. Another 57 people were dead.

Coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, are continuing a steady decline after an upward surge that persisted for more than two months.

A year into the fight against the coronavirus, the nation is counting on vaccines to turn the tide.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But demand is outweighing supply and states are scrambling to adjust distribution plans.

On Friday, the Virginia Health Department said it is changing how it doles out vaccines.

Instead of sending vials directly to hospitals or medical offices, vaccines will now be given out to health departments based on the number of people living in each of area.

The change is leaving some people in limbo, including patients at Virginia Hospital Center's Walter Reed Community Center clinic, which has been one of the main vaccine providers in Arlington.

But under the change, the hospital doesn't know how many doses it will receive going forward. The hospital has canceled 10,000 first dose appointments.

Virginia Hospital Center is only canceling appointments for first-time vaccines.

If you've received the first dose already, your appointment for your second dose still stands.

Those who receive a cancellation notice from VHC will be rescheduled by Arlington County.

What the Data Shows

Seven-day averages of new coronavirus cases have fallen for D.C., Maryland and Virginia for several days in a row, a sign that surges seen around the holidays are abating.

Another 224 people in D.C. were diagnosed with COVID-19 and two more people died, District officials said Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was down.

In Maryland, another 2,145 people were diagnosed with the virus. Twenty-eight more people died. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was down.

And in Virginia, 2,752 more people were diagnosed with the virus and 27 more people died. The seven-day rolling average of new cases also was down there.

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

To get a better idea of when you'll be eligible to receive a vaccine, use our tool below.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

A study has found that as COVID-19 vaccines roll out, they are disproportionately reaching white populations before Black and other minority communities.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: