Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 25

What the Data Shows

The seven-day rolling averages of new COVID-19 cases were down as of Sunday in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. D.C.’s average dropped by four cases per day, Maryland’s dropped by 81 cases per day and Virginia’s dropped by 116 cases per day. Hospitalizations also were down in each of the jurisdictions.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

D.C. announced the diagnoses of 104 more cases. No additional residents died of the virus. Thirty percent of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated. About 16% are fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced 906 more cases of the virus. Thirteen more people died. About 42% of the population had received their first vaccine dose. About 27% had received their second dose. And about 3% had received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia announced 531 more cases of the virus. Fourteen more people died. About 43% of the population had received at least their first vaccine dose. About 28% of the population was fully vaccinated.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: