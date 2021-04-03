Mass Vaccination Site to Open at Greenbelt Metro Station

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is preparing to open a new mass vaccination site at a Prince George's County Metro station next week with the hope of making access to vaccines more equitable.

The Greenbelt Metro Station is set to open Wednesday and run through June, WTOP reported.

Prince George’s County has been among the Maryland localities hardest-hit by COVID-19.

Dr. George Askew, of Prince George's County's Health and Human Services, says county residents will be given priority although anyone — even out-of-state residents — can register because it's a federal site.

Some county residents complained that the state's mass vaccination site at Six Flags America favored people with means and transportation because it isn’t easily accessible by bus or Metro. This federal site in Greenbelt evens the playing field.

“They wanted to put it in a place where it could reach the folks who are facing the most significant health challenges with getting vaccinated in PG county,” Askew said.

Greenbelt Mayor Colin Byrd says he's happy that his city and state are getting additional resources after Maryland fell behind many other state's vaccine distributions.

The county and state are encouraging people to preregister right now for the Greenbelt site. Preregistration is open to anyone over the age of 16.

