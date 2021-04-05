Maryland to Open COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Everyone 16+

All Maryland residents age 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination sites starting Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a news conference Monday.

Hogan said all vaccine providers will be required to offer the vaccine to everyone 16 and older starting Monday, April 12.

Anyone who is in Phase 1 or Phase 2 and still has not been vaccinated will get priority.

Hogan cautioned that it still may take some time to get a vaccine.

“Even though we’re opening up eligibility for everyone, that does not mean everyone will be able to immediately get an appointment. But with the supply of doses increasing over the next month or so, a vaccine should be available for everyone who wants one,” he said.

How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Maryland

Once you become eligible, there are two main ways to get your shot: at a mass vaccination site or at a local clinic.

To increase your chances of getting a COVID-19 vaccine quickly, start by preregistering at a mass site then start looking for clinic appointments. Just don't book yourself two time slots for vaccination.

Call 1-855-MD-GOVAX for assistance if needed.

To preregister for a vaccine at a mass vaccination site: Eligible Marylanders can sign up for a shot at a mass vaccination site here.

Mass vaccination sites require you to preregister, then wait for a notification to book an appointment.

When it’s your turn to book an appointment, you will get an email, phone call or text based on your preference. That notification will tell you how to book an appointment.

To find a clinic near you: Clinics, hospitals, local health departments and pharmacies including Walgreens and Giant are offering the shot. Use the Maryland COVID-19 Vaccination Site Locator tool to find a clinic near you and learn how to book an appointment for the shot.

Many clinics allow you to book appointments, although some may also require you to preregister then wait.

The University of Maryland Medical System is also accepting preregistrations for vaccine appointments. Sign up here.