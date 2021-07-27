DC-Area School Districts Deciding Whether to Require Masks This Fall

As COVID-19 vaccination rates stall and the delta variant spreads across the United States, school districts in the D.C. area are announcing their plans on whether to require masks this fall.

Montgomery County Public Schools are expected to announce a decision Tuesday.

Here’s what we know so far about what local school districts will do:

DC: D.C. Public Schools will require masks, officials said Friday.

Virginia, at the state level: State officials strongly recommend that many students and staff members wear masks inside schools this fall, but they opted to give individual districts flexibility to set rules that take local coronavirus data into account. State health and education officials recommended masks in elementary schools regardless of vaccination status, and in middle and high schools among students and staff who are not fully vaccinated, “at a minimum.”

Alexandria: Masks will not be required for students or staff.

Charles County: Masks will be mandatory on school buses but optional in school buildings.

Prince George’s County: Masks will be required for students, teachers and staff inside Prince George’s County Public Schools this fall, officials said Monday. Schools CEO Monica Goldson said the vaccination rate among eligible students is still too low, at 50%.

Spotsylvania County: The school board voted 6-1 on Monday night to strongly urge students in all grades to wear masks this fall. However, parents can submit opt-out forms if they prefer for their child to not wear a mask.

No decisions have been announced yet in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun or Prince William counties.

