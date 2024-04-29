Veteran of wars in Iraq, Afghanistan killed in Laurel hit-and-run

A veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan died after a hit-and-run crash in Laurel, Maryland, and his loved ones are looking for answers.

Barry Mitchell was the victim. He was 53.

Mitchell had walked to a Taco Bell across the street from his home the night of April 21. But he never made it back. A driver hit him in the 9000 block of Contee Road and sped off.

Prince George’s County police responded at about 8:10 p.m. They found Mitchell in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Arnaldo Morgan served with Mitchell in the Army. He said he knew something was wrong when he couldn’t reach his friend.

“He was truly my brother, in military and out the service,” he said.

Morgan asked the driver to come forward.

“There’s nothing we can do to bring him back, but, all we’re asking is, please, turn yourself in and bring some closure to the family,” he said. “We understand accidents happen, but he didn’t deserve to be left out there like that.”

Prince George’s County police say they’re actively investigating the crash. They’re looking for a dark blue 2018 or 2019 Hyundai Sonata that may have damage to the headlight and grille on the passenger side.

Residents told News4 the stretch of Contee Road is dangerous, especially for children going to and from school, and has inadequate lighting at night.

Mitchell’s family and friends said they hope police can identify the hit-and-run driver soon.

“I just want him to be remembered as a soldier in uniform, a soldier out of uniform and truly a friend indeed to anyone who was in need,” Morgan said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. Tips can be left anonymously.