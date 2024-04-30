Originally appeared on E! Online

Anne Hathaway has reached an important moment in her life.

"The Idea of You" star shared that she has been sober for several years, which she sees as a huge achievement.

"I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober," she explained to the New York Times in an interview published April 27. "That feels like a milestone to me."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

As for what made her cut alcohol out of her life?

"I knew deep down it wasn't for me," the 41-year-old told Vanity Fair in March. "And it just felt so extreme to have to say, 'But none?' But none. If you're allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don't argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it."

And while Hathaway understands that everyone has their own relationship with drinking, she feels positively about her decision to stick with sobriety.

"My personal experience with it is that everything is better," she continued. "For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don't like to wallow."

Anne Hathaway Through the Years

But most of all, it was becoming a mother to sons Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 4—who she shares with husband Adam Shulman—that inspired Hathaway's decision to stop drinking.

In 2019, the "Princess Diaries" alum chose to give up alcohol until her son Jonathan grew up and moved out, as she found it was affecting her ability to be there for him.

"He's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time," she said on Ellen at the time, noting that she was needed most in the mornings and didn't want to risk having a hangover.

And she experienced just that one morning taking her son to school, recalling, "I wasn't driving, but I was hungover. That was enough for me. I didn't love that one."

At its New York City premiere, the actress spoke to Access Hollywood guest correspondent Emily Orozco about her hopes for the movie and the audience she hopes it resonates with.