Prince George's Schools to Require Masks This Fall

By NBC Washington Staff

Face Masks
Face masks will be required for students, teachers and staff inside Prince George’s County Public Schools this fall, officials said Monday. 

Schools CEO Monica Goldson said the vaccination rate among eligible students is still too low, at 50%. 

D.C. Public Schools also will require masks, officials said Friday. 

In Virginia, state officials said last week that they strongly recommend that many students and staff members wear masks inside schools this fall, but they opted to give individual districts flexibility to set rules that take local coronavirus data into account. State health and education officials recommended masks in elementary schools regardless of vaccination status, and in middle and high schools among students and staff who are not fully vaccinated, “at a minimum.”

In Spotsylvania County, school board officials were set to vote Monday night on what to do.

Virginia Recommends Masks in Schools This Fall, Gives Districts Flexibility

Local School Districts to Decide Whether Or Not to Require Masks

