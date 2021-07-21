Virginia Recommends Masks in Schools This Fall, Gives Districts Flexibility

Virginia health and education officials recommended on Wednesday that many students and staff members wear face masks inside schools this fall, but opted to give school districts flexibility to set rules that take local coronavirus data into account.

The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Education issued these recommendations:

Elementary schools should require all students and staff to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, until vaccines are available for children under 12 and many young students have been fully vaccinated.

Middle and high schools should “at a minimum” require that students and staff who are not fully vaccinated wear masks indoors.

Middle and high schools are advised to consult their lawyers about whether to confirm that students and staff members are vaccinated, and how to do so.

Schools may want to require that all students and staff wear masks if they meet some CDC criteria on COVID-19. Also, schools should prepare to adjust their policies as health conditions change.

Gov. Ralph Northam strongly recommends vaccination against COVID-19. He said the state’s guidance takes into account both CDC recommendations and local considerations.

“Virginia has followed the science throughout this pandemic, and that’s what we continue to do,” he said in a statement. “This guidance takes into consideration recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and will provide necessary flexibility for school divisions while ensuring a safe, healthy, and world-class learning environment for Virginia’s students.”

State officials opted not to take a “one-size-fits-all approach,” Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey said in a statement.

Virginia’s current mask mandate for school buildings is set to expire Sunday.

AAP, the leading national pediatrician group — of which Northam is a member — recommended in updated guidance on Monday that everyone older than 2 wear masks in schools this fall, regardless of vaccination status.

The group said it recommends universal masking because so much of the student population is still not eligible for vaccination.

Research consistently shows opening schools in person does not generally increase community COVID transmission when masks and other protocol are employed, AAP said, and the emergence of more contagious variants, some of which are linked to more severe outcomes, poses a particular threat to people who aren't vaccinated.

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers — and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health, said in a statement. “The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”

