It’s the last weekend of June and there are lots of fun things to do in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

It's going be get hotter and more humid. Here's the Storm Team4 day-by-day forecast.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Things to Do in Maryland This Weekend

Sixteen selfie stations throughout Montgomery County Parks make it easy to find the best backdrop for a photo, whether you’re trying DIY family portraits or are looking for a summery profile photo. Here’s a map. Pro tip: Tip Burnt Mills West Special Park in Silver Spring includes four separate stands. Use #ShowUsYourParkie to show off your shot.

Howl with joy and pride at the Drag Show Brunch at Bark Social Bethesda, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here are more details.

On Sunday — National HIV Testing Day — Do It For You Montgomery County will host an LGBTQ+ resource fair with a mini-ball voguing competition, food, giveaways and HIV testing. Montgomery County's Pride in the Plaza is free to attend.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery is releasing Urban Tiki, a beer they promise is the tropics in a glass. A tour and tasting is also available on Saturday.

Things to Do In Northern Virginia This Weekend

Mosiac Skateland, a retro-style roller rink where you can spin around with live music from local band, opens Saturday. Skate rentals are available and you can buy tickets online. It runs through Sept. 12.

The Alexandria Drive In is showing “The Greatest Showman” on Friday and “Trolls” on Saturday. It’s $40 per car; here are details.

For Pride Month, The Garden in Alexandria is hosting a free LGBTQ+ shopping fair, plus music and food trucks. Here’s more on Growing Pride at the Garden, from 2-7 p.m. Sunday.

Pick up a delectable ice cream treat and browse the Summer Vintage Pop-Up Market outside Goodies’ Ice House in Alexandria. It’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Here’s more.

This one’s for the D.C. area’s many, many well-caffeinated drivers. Cars and Coffee in Fairfax, Virginia, will have unique vehicles, live music and free coffee and doughnuts. It runs Saturday 8-11 a.m., then returns July 10, July 24 and Aug. 7. Here’s location and more details.

Things to Do in Washington, D.C., This Weekend

Hungry? You'll definitely be craving Mexican after catching up with the two women behind Taqueria Xochi, who serve quesabirria tacos and more from U Street. Eun Yang learned their inspiring story in this installment of Food Fare.

The National Zoo and many favorite museums are also back open. Here's a full list.

Put this on your radar: HEIST Summer Series at the Kennedy Center is bringing a nightclub vibe to one of D.C.’s best rooftops. Pricy table reservations for Saturday’s opening sold out within hours, but sales for the next HEIST run go on sale Tuesday.

The first night of Heist's Summer Series sold out in just four hours. About 500 guests bought tickets to attend the first event this Saturday, News4's Tommy McFly reports.

Catch the last weekend of Georgetown GLOW: Spring Edition. Here’s where to find five light-up art installations.

Virtual Things to Do This Weekend

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival is all virtual for 2021. Join the free, online fun from Friday to Sunday. Activities center around food, music, dance, art and more. Here’s the schedule.

Drag Family Story Time is a fun, virtual Pride Month event for all ages. Performers Domingø, Arma Dura, and Katie Magician host multiple story times with the D.C. Public Library. You can watch on YouTube.