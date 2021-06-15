Park Service Announces July Fourth Fireworks Show on National Mall

The National Park Service has announced the Independence Day fireworks show will return to the National Mall in 2021.

The fireworks will be set off from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The Fourth of July display is set to begin at 9:09 p.m. and last 17 minutes, the National Park Service says.

The fireworks should be visible in many areas of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia.

The Washington Monument will be closed on the Fourth of July, but all the other memorials and monuments will be open.

“This year’s display not only celebrates the 245th anniversary of American independence, but also marks an important step forward as the city emerges from the pandemic,” superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks Jeff Reinbold said in a statement.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is asked to wear a mask. Everyone should wear a mask on public transportation under federal and D.C. regulations.

More details on road closures and how to access the National Mall will be released later this month, the park service says.

The announcement about the national capital’s big fireworks show comes as the White House says it will host an “independence from virus” party for first responders and their families.

Where can I watch the Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.?

The National Park Service recommends these spots for good fireworks viewing: