DC Pride Month 2021: Parade, Events for Capital Pride

Capital Pride is ramping up to get all of D.C. awash in color to mark LGTBTQ+ Pride Month in June, celebrating the full spectrum of love and identity.

The dates for Capital Pride are June 1-30, 2021, but pride is a year-round celebration. Events will be held through at least October, which is LGBT History Month, according to GLAAD.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This June, people are encouraged to celebrate by decorating D.C. homes and businesses with bright colors, signs and art.

#StillWe is this year’s theme. The 2020 celebrations were centered around that idea, and Capital Pride says the message of resiliency is more relevant than ever.

“In a year like no other, still, we came together to educate, advocate for change, uplift marginalized voices, and support our neighbors,” Capital Pride said in a statement.

Here are key dates for pride events and celebrations in D.C.

DC Pride 2021 Parade, Festival

Will D.C. have a pride parade and festival? Yes, with some changes.

The Colorful Pridemobile Parade is set for Saturday, June 12, the same weekend D.C. lifts remaining capacity restrictions on businesses.

The Colorful Fest is planned for October.

DC Pride Events 2021

Paint the Town Colorful with Pride

Throughout June

Capital Pride is encouraging everyone in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to go big and colorful with decorations.

People are encouraged to have decorations up on homes and businesses by June 1, but you must decorate and register by June 12 to be involved in the Colorful Pridemobile Parade.

Neighborhoods with the highest number of registered participants will be selected for the parade. Registration is free.

You can take a self-guided tour of the pride-decorated house floats by checking out Capital Pride’s map.

If you decorate your home for Pride Month, tag @nbcwashington on Instagram or email isee@nbcwashington.com for a chance to be featured.

Pride Talks We Are Colorful (Virtual)

Tuesday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

Join a reflection on the personal journey of LQTBQ+ pride, plus hear from members of the D.C.-based band SHAED about their new single, "Colorful." You can watch on the Capital Pride YouTube channel.

The Wig Party: A Capitol Drag Festival

June 3-5

The Kennedy Center

Finally, a place to show off your best wigs! The Kennedy Center will host a drag festival over the first weekend of Pride Month.

It kicks off Thursday with the Arts Market starting at 5:30 p.m., then short films by local, queer filmmakers at sundown.

Friday kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with the market, DJ sets and main stage performances.

Saturday you can take early morning yoga classes at the REACH and head to the Arts Market at 11 a.m. There will be performance and discussions all day, and then a drag performance at 9 p.m.

Advance registration is required. Here are more details.

Pride Month Movie Nights at Red Bear Brewing

Thursdays in June at 7 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing

The first flick is “Paris Is Burning,” a famous documentary on New York's “house” and drag culture, on June 3. Then, there’s “The Wizard of Oz” on June 10; “Transamerica” on June 17 and “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” on June 24.

Rainbow Lights at the National Cathedral

June 6-8, 9 p.m.

The National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave NW, D.C.

The National Cathedral will alight its west face in rainbow colors for three nights to kick off Pride Month.

Capitol Hill Village Events

Various dates

Capitol Hill Village (1355 E St. SE)

The nonprofit Capitol Hill Village, which focuses on supporting older adults to live independently, is hosting coffee drop-ins, social hours, tea times and drag performances and more through the month of June. Here’s the calendar.

Washington Blade Describe-a-Thon (Virtual)

Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m. to noon

Help D.C.'s leading LGBTQ newspaper digitize its collection. You don't need any prior experience to volunteer, but you should register in advance.

Queen City Kings Drag presents Flame: Rising From the Ashes of COVID (Virtual)

Sunday, June 6 at 9 p.m.

Sixteen "drag kings, queens, and in-betweens" will perform at this virtual celebration that celebrates this turning point in the pandemic and Pride Month. It's free to watch on Twitch.

The Capital Pride Honors

Friday, June 11, 7 p.m.

Compass Coffee Ivy City, 1401 Okie Street, Northeast D.C.

Capital Pride will honor activists for LGBTQ people with a limited in-person ceremony and a livestream. Honorees and ticket information haven't been released yet.

Drag Family Story Time - Virtual

June 12, 11 a.m.

Performers Domingø, Arma Dura, and Katie Magician host this story time hosted by the D.C. Public Library. You can watch on YouTube.

Resources and Ways to Support LGBTQ Pride Month in DC

Capital Pride keeps a list of resources for LGBTQ youth. There, you can find help for housing, AIDS protection, plus organizations that empower young people.

The Human Rights Campaign keeps a list of resources for many groups, including a listing of where employers stand in the LGBTQ equality movement and a database of scholarships. Here's more information.

Casa Ruby serves the D.C.-area LGBTQ community, especially folks who are transgender, with food, shelter, job support, health care and more. You can donate to their mission here.