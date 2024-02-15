The Weekend Scene: What to do Presidents Day weekend in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

It's definitely still winter. Storm Team4 is tracking snow chances for Saturday!

If you're still looking to make your crush, friend or favorite aunt special for Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day, here are out-of-the-box activities you can try.

But if you're SO over it -- perhaps because dating in the District is, legendarily, a minefield -- check out these hilarious disaster date stories.

Also, in honor of Frederick Douglass' birthday, the Library of Congress needs your help transcribing his letters.

Monet: The Immersive Experience

Set to open Fri., 524 Rhode Island Ave NE

🔗 Details

If a getaway to France isn’t in the cards, you can simply whisk your Valentine or Galentine into the iconic landscapes of Claude Monet – right in Northeast D.C.

Monet: The Immersive Experience includes larger-than-life digital renderings and recreations of scenes from some of the most famous impressionist paintings.

Dates are available into mid-April; adult tickets start at $40.90.

DC Dessert Festival

Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1508 Okie St. NE, D.C.

🔗 Details

Shop from dozens of dessert vendors, play some games and let the kids work off their sugar rush in the kid zone from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Ivy City. Admission is free, but do grab tickets!

Middleburg’s 13th Annual Winter Weekend Sale

Fri. to Mon., Middleburg, Virginia

🔗 Details

The "Nation's Horse and Hunt Capital" in Loudoun County is the perfect place to hunt for deals Feb. 16-19. The area also hosts many wineries and restaurants to complete your quick day trip.

Presidents Day

Mount Vernon will offer free admission on Monday and Thursday starting at 9 a.m. Tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Alexandria has events all month, including Monday’s George Washington Birthday Parade.

Concerts this weekend

Municipal Waste, 6 p.m. (doors) Thursday, Black Cat, $25/$28

Classic cult thrash band that got its start in Richmond’s prolific underground metal/hardcore scene in 2001. Lots of adrenaline and edgy humor. Details.

Matt Pond PA and Alexa Rose, 8 p.m. Friday, Jammin Java, $17

Story goes Philly singer-songwriter Matt Pond – 25 years in indie rock with a rotating cast of supporting musicians and now based in New York – reached out to Appalachian folk singer Alexa Rose after she name-dropped him in a song. They are celebrating the release of their collaborative EP “Call and Response.” Details.

Steve Forbert, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jammin Java, $30

An Americana icon who over four-plus decades helped bring the genre attention, then went along for the ride as it grew in popularity. Singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston, who first earned acclaim in the ‘90s, opens. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

“Ain’t Too Proud”

Through Sun., The Kennedy Center, $45-$179

Jazz Icons: A Fine Romance

Through Sun., The Kennedy Center, $30-$175

Live podcast: Criminal

Fri., The Lincoln Theatre, $35

The Basement 90's/00's RNB Party

Fri., Karma Soundstage, $10-$30

Cupid's Undie Run

Sat., The Wharf, $45 for individual registration

Rock the Rink

Sat., 6-10 p.m., The Wharf Ice Rink

$5 discount on ice skating if you wear Caps gear

Mortified: Doomed Valentines

Sat., doors at 7 p.m., Black Cat, $25

Presidential Family Fun Day

Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Portrait Gallery, free

Blossom to Beverage: The Story of Chocolate

Sat. and Sun., chocolate tastings at 1 p.m., American Indian Museum, free

Capital Orchestra Festival

Mon., 2 p.m., The Kennedy Center, free

Things to do in Maryland

Film Screening: "Loving"

Thurs., 7 p.m. at the Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, $15

Savor Bethesda Restaurant Week

Feb. 16-25

History Happy Hour: Slavery in the President's Neighborhood

Fri., 6:30 p.m., Sandy Spring Museum in Sandy Spring, $25

Annual Black History Month Family Day Festival

Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex in Landover

Black History Month Cultural Program

Sun., 2 p.m., Greenbelt Community Center, free

Potomac River Jazz Club’s Mardi Gras concert

Sun., Silver Spring, $20-$25

Things to do in Virginia

Love Is Blind pet adoption event

Thurs., 6-8 p.m., Animal Welfare League in Arlington

Flowers Everywhere Workshop

Sat., 6 p.m., Del Ray Artisans Gallery in Alexandria, $60-$70

FYI: Register by noon Thursday

Mardi Gras

Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Aslin Beer Co. in Herndon, Alexandria and D.C., free entry

Washington's Entertainments: A Birthnight Event

Sat., 6 p.m., Gadsby's Tavern Museum in Alexandria, $150

George Washington Birthday Parade

Mon., Alexandria, free

Last chance: Winter Lantern Festival

Through Sun., Tysons Corner, $17.99-$25.99

