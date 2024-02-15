The Weekend Scene: What to do Presidents Day weekend in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday
If you're still looking to make your crush, friend or favorite aunt special for Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day, here are out-of-the-box activities you can try.
But if you're SO over it -- perhaps because dating in the District is, legendarily, a minefield -- check out these hilarious disaster date stories.
Also, in honor of Frederick Douglass' birthday, the Library of Congress needs your help transcribing his letters.
Monet: The Immersive Experience
Set to open Fri., 524 Rhode Island Ave NE
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
If a getaway to France isn’t in the cards, you can simply whisk your Valentine or Galentine into the iconic landscapes of Claude Monet – right in Northeast D.C.
Monet: The Immersive Experience includes larger-than-life digital renderings and recreations of scenes from some of the most famous impressionist paintings.
Dates are available into mid-April; adult tickets start at $40.90.
DC Dessert Festival
Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1508 Okie St. NE, D.C.
Shop from dozens of dessert vendors, play some games and let the kids work off their sugar rush in the kid zone from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Ivy City. Admission is free, but do grab tickets!
Middleburg’s 13th Annual Winter Weekend Sale
Fri. to Mon., Middleburg, Virginia
The "Nation's Horse and Hunt Capital" in Loudoun County is the perfect place to hunt for deals Feb. 16-19. The area also hosts many wineries and restaurants to complete your quick day trip.
Presidents Day
Mount Vernon will offer free admission on Monday and Thursday starting at 9 a.m. Tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Alexandria has events all month, including Monday’s George Washington Birthday Parade.
Concerts this weekend
Municipal Waste, 6 p.m. (doors) Thursday, Black Cat, $25/$28
Classic cult thrash band that got its start in Richmond’s prolific underground metal/hardcore scene in 2001. Lots of adrenaline and edgy humor. Details.
Matt Pond PA and Alexa Rose, 8 p.m. Friday, Jammin Java, $17
Story goes Philly singer-songwriter Matt Pond – 25 years in indie rock with a rotating cast of supporting musicians and now based in New York – reached out to Appalachian folk singer Alexa Rose after she name-dropped him in a song. They are celebrating the release of their collaborative EP “Call and Response.” Details.
Steve Forbert, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jammin Java, $30
An Americana icon who over four-plus decades helped bring the genre attention, then went along for the ride as it grew in popularity. Singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston, who first earned acclaim in the ‘90s, opens. Details.
Things to do in D.C.
“Ain’t Too Proud”
Through Sun., The Kennedy Center, $45-$179
Jazz Icons: A Fine Romance
Through Sun., The Kennedy Center, $30-$175
Live podcast: Criminal
Fri., The Lincoln Theatre, $35
The Basement 90's/00's RNB Party
Fri., Karma Soundstage, $10-$30
Cupid's Undie Run
Sat., The Wharf, $45 for individual registration
Rock the Rink
Sat., 6-10 p.m., The Wharf Ice Rink
$5 discount on ice skating if you wear Caps gear
Mortified: Doomed Valentines
Sat., doors at 7 p.m., Black Cat, $25
Presidential Family Fun Day
Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Portrait Gallery, free
Blossom to Beverage: The Story of Chocolate
Sat. and Sun., chocolate tastings at 1 p.m., American Indian Museum, free
Capital Orchestra Festival
Mon., 2 p.m., The Kennedy Center, free
Things to do in Maryland
Film Screening: "Loving"
Thurs., 7 p.m. at the Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, $15
Savor Bethesda Restaurant Week
Feb. 16-25
History Happy Hour: Slavery in the President's Neighborhood
Fri., 6:30 p.m., Sandy Spring Museum in Sandy Spring, $25
Annual Black History Month Family Day Festival
Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex in Landover
Black History Month Cultural Program
Sun., 2 p.m., Greenbelt Community Center, free
Potomac River Jazz Club’s Mardi Gras concert
Sun., Silver Spring, $20-$25
Things to do in Virginia
Love Is Blind pet adoption event
Thurs., 6-8 p.m., Animal Welfare League in Arlington
Flowers Everywhere Workshop
Sat., 6 p.m., Del Ray Artisans Gallery in Alexandria, $60-$70
FYI: Register by noon Thursday
Mardi Gras
Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Aslin Beer Co. in Herndon, Alexandria and D.C., free entry
Washington's Entertainments: A Birthnight Event
Sat., 6 p.m., Gadsby's Tavern Museum in Alexandria, $150
George Washington Birthday Parade
Mon., Alexandria, free
Last chance: Winter Lantern Festival
Through Sun., Tysons Corner, $17.99-$25.99
