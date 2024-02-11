Fun date and activity ideas for your DC-area Valentines and Galentines

Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day mean that many of us are brainstorming ways to spend some quality time with our favorite people.

Plenty of restaurants are offering special Valentine's Day menus or Galentine's brunches, but maybe you want to switch things up this year.

From free dates to crafty activities, here are out-of-the-box activities and fun outings you can try for your Valentines and Galentines.

Free dates and activities in the D.C. area

Orchid conservation exhibit: About 350 flowers have come out of the Smithsonian’s orchid collection and into the Kogod Courtyard between the American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery. Between the flowers, don’t miss the technicolor orchid sculptures created by Baltimore-based artist Phaan Howng using 3D scans of the plants. The exhibit is free to visit and will be open until April 28.

Middleburg’s 13th Annual Winter Weekend Sale: The "Nation's Horse and Hunt Capital" in Loudoun County is the perfect place to hunt for deals Feb. 16-19. The area also hosts many wineries and restaurants to complete your quick day trip.

Millennium Stage: The Kennedy Center's free stage has several concerts to choose from this week, including a performance by Justin Adams and Mauro Durante on Wednesday.

Unique D.C.-area date ideas for any pair

Cookology Cooking School: What’s more endearing than a delicious meal made with love? This Ballston Quarter cooking school offers a range of classes for adults and kids ages 3 and up – including a whole series of Valentine’s Day classes. Or, you can give your giftee a gift card to begin fulfilling their chef-y dreams.

Ice skating: The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden ice rink . You can also skate through Georgetown's waterfront, The Wharf ice rink and Yards Park.

Monet: The Immersive Experience: Whisk your person away into the iconic landscapes of the impressionist painter Claude Monet. The exhibit includes larger-than-life digital renderings of the most famous impressionist paintings and backdrops ideal for a quick DIY photoshoot. It’s set to open the weekend after Valentine’s Day.

Profs and Pints: For about $15, give the gift of knowledge at this popular series of talks by professors on topics ranging from Emily Dickinson's love life or Orcas vs. Yachts.

Plant stores: Freshen up your décor and get crafty at one of the D.C. area’s many plant stores. Plant House in Alexandria; PLNTR in Northwest D.C. and Plants Alive! in Silver Spring are great for workshops.

Spa World: The Korean spa in Centreville, Virginia, offers pools, saunas and poultice rooms made of red clay, gems, salt and more with general admission, plus you can book massages and other care services. Spa World offers gift cards and a selection of Groupons starting at $35 for a one-day general admission. (If you haven’t been to a Korean spa before, read the FAQ and etiquette advice before committing. Pool access is separated by gender, and no clothes are allowed in them.)

