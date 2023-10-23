National Gallery of Art's Sculpture Garden ice skating rink to open in November

Feel that chill in the air? Ice skating season is almost here, and one of D.C.'s most scenic rinks will reopen before Thanksgiving.

The National Gallery of Art's Ice Rink at the Sculpture Garden is set to open on Monday, Nov. 20, with some help from Team USA.

On opening day, the rink will host pop-up performances from Team USA skaters at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., the NGA said in a release. They didn’t name the skaters set to participate.

Sculpture Garden Ice Rink hours, cost and essential info

Whether you're an Olympian or a first-time skater, you can hit the rink any day of the week.

Sunday through Tuesday, the rink will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The café hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The café will stay open until 6 p.m.

The Pavilion Café will offer refreshments including hot chocolate, coffee, soups, flatbreads, wine and beer.

Tickets for individuals and small groups will be sold at the ice rink shed on a first-come, first-served basis, and they could sell out, especially on weekends and other busy days.

The fees are:

Ages 13+: $12

Ages 12 and under, 60+, military service members with ID, students with school ID: $10

Skate rentals: $6

Lockers: Free and available first come, first served.

Admission fees include two consecutive, 45-minute skating sessions. Each session begins on the hour. There will be a 15-minute break between each session so crews can do maintenance on the ice.

If you’re planning on skating a lot, you can get a season pass for $250. Season passes can be purchased online.

Skating lessons will also be available. Registrations are set to open Nov. 1.

The rink is located among the modern and contemporary statues in the Sculpture Garden. Once the NGA closes at 5 p.m., visitors can access the rink through the entrances at Constitution Avenue and Madison Drive near 9th Street.

It’s closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The rink may close due to bad weather. You can call 202-216-9397 to check.

The ice rink will remain open through March 3, weather permitting.

