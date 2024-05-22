70-year-old man dies after Alexandria hit-and-run

A 70-year-old man died Saturday after being injured in a hit-and-run in Alexandria, Virginia, earlier this month.

A car struck James Thomson while he was walking in a crosswalk at North Jordan Street and Taney Avenue near Foxchase Apartments May 9.

“Victim’s condition was stable at the time, but it since deteriorated, and unfortunately he died on the 18th,” Alexandria police Lt. John East said.

He was struck about 9:30 p.m. that rainy Thursday evening. Police hope someone in the community can provide information that leads to the driver.

“What might seem small and insignificant to a witness could be the critical piece that opens this case wide open for us,” East said.

He said investigators have made a lot of progress over the past few weeks but the right info from a witness could be the piece that brings the driver to justice.

“We have numerous investigative leads that our investigators are following up with, but it’s still pretty early in the investigation, and we’re working backwards to determine what happened before, during and after the incident,” East said.