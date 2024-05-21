2 suspects face gun charges after DC shooting ends with injured police captain

D.C. Police say a man opened fire on an off-duty police captain in the District yesterday. Police said the alleged shooter and another man then sped away, before crashing their car in Landover.

Those two men are now facing charges in both Prince George's County and D.C.

The Fourth District police captain has now been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Rasheed Thorne and William Walker, both 21 years old, were arrested by Prince George's County police after a Honda crashed and rolled over at Kent Town Place and Route 202.

"MPD is advising one in custody and one inside the vehicle," police could be heard saying over radio.

Police say the pair was wanted for opening fire on an off-duty police captain on Monday, at 7th and Ogelthorpe Streets NW.

The police captain was injured. Police said the wounded captain was able to drive a few blocks to his station, where fellow officers loaded him into a squad car and rushed him to the hospital, police said the day of the incident.

Police say they were able to find the fleeing Honda after the off-duty captain was able to get a partial license plate number and alert other officers.

"Get Falcon up on 4D's air, we have a shooting of an official, we are trying to get a lookout," police could be heard saying over radio. Falcon is the D.C. Police helicopter.

The pursuit ended at Landover Road and Kent Town Place, with a crash.

Later, a news camera captured an officer removing a handgun found at the scene.

Pursuing officers noticed something was tossed from the Honda during the chase.

"MPD is advising that [unintelligible] threw something out of the car between the last light and Dodge Park right by the Checker's," police could be heard saying over radio.

News4 searched court records for Rasheed Thorne and William Walker and found nothing.

However, three D.C. Police reports show Thorne has been arrested twice before on gun charges: Once in November 2021, and again in November 2023.

On November 7, 2021, police reported Thorne had been shot twice during an assault. While being treated at the hospital, they found a stolen 9mm pistol, according to the report.

Then, on Nov. 23, 2022, police arrested Thorne again and seized drugs, cash and a 9mm Glock 17, according to the report.

It's unclear what happened after each of these arrests. A spokesman for D.C. Superior Court tells News4 the record in the 2022 case is "no longer available."