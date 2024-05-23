The Weekend Scene: What to do in the DC area for Memorial Day weekend

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Hello, summer! We hope this long weekend is packed with fun and opportunities to relax and recharge.

Early summer means strawberry picking! Pickyourown.org has extensive guides for Northern Virginia and nearby Maryland.

Weekend highlights

World's Largest Bounce House

The “world’s largest bounce house” is back in Fort Washington for the next three weekends. Adults-only jump sessions are on the menu!

Big Bounce America

Outdoor movies

You can find a movie under the stars almost every night of the week across the DMV.

If we had to pick a favorite series, we’d say it’s Extraordinary Cinema at The Kennedy Center’s REACH, kicking off Friday with “Jurassic Park.” Sunset views over the Potomac, a good concessions bar, nice indoor bathrooms and free entry: What more could you want?

Most movies start at sunset (about 8:20 p.m. right now). Here are all the details and more places to watch a film outdoors.

DC Black Pride

DC Black Pride is a weekend packed with the Mr. & Miss DC Black Pride Pageant, free workshops, a poetry slam, Pride by the River in Anacostia Park and more.

Honoring Memorial Day

Enjoy a concert at the U.S. Capitol, place flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider or see a moving tribute with 600,000 poppies on the National Mall to mark Memorial Day.

Some special observances include:

Arlington National Cemetery: Flowers of Remembrance Day (Sun.): Flowers of Remembrance Day is “the only time of the year where visitors can walk across the Memorial Plaza and place a flower before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” according to The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation, which provides all flowers for the commemoration.

National Memorial Day Concert (Sun., 8 p.m., U.S . Capitol): Head to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for a patriotic concert hosted by Bryan Cranston. You can also attend the dress rehearsal on Saturday.

USAA Poppy Wall of Honor (Fri., Sat.. and Sun., National Mall): More than 600,000 poppies – the flower of remembrance – will cover a 133-foot-long wall on the National Mall to commemorate servicemembers who have lost their lives since World War I.

Concerts this weekend

MIKE, 7 p.m. Friday, Union Stage, $25

Incredibly prolific rapper/producer with a straightforward, narrative style with flow and delivery that’s brilliant in its subtlety. His vocals are more about being part of the music he's making. Details.

Matthew Logan Vasquez, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, DC9, $20-$25

The longtime frontman of the American-leaning rock band Delta Spirit and member of indie folk rock supergroup Middle Brother is touring his solo material. It leans more pop and whimsical but still leaves room for more serious, contemplative moments. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Washington Spirit vs Seattle Reign

Fri., 7:30 p.m., Audi Field, $15+

Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners

Fri., Sat. and Sun., Nationals Park, $13+

East African Music Festival Colors of the East

Fri., Capital One Arena

Pixar Putt

Opens Sat., The Wharf, $32+ for adults

Things to do in Maryland

Broccoli City Fit Day

Sat., 9 a.m. to noon, 8055 Penn Randall Place in Upper Marlboro, $15

Caribbean Festival

Sat. and Sun., Linganore Winecellars in Mt. Airy, $35-$99

Red Hot Blues & BBQ

Fri. to Mon., Glen Echo Park, $20-$30

Things to do in Virginia

Meet the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard|

Thurs. 3-6 p.m. and Fri. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle,

Memorial Day at the National Army Museum

Fri. to Mon., Fort Belvoir, free (reservations encouraged)

Art in Nature Festival

Fri. to Sun., noon to 5 p.m., National Botanic Garden in Chantilly, $35 per person (in advance)

Viva! Vienna!

Sat. to Mon., Vienna, Virginia, unlimited ride wristband starts at $45

Virginia Renaissance Faire

Sat. and Sun., Spotsylvania Courthouse, $18 (adult)

Also June 1-2 and 8-9

Strawberry Jubilee Fest at Great Country Farms

Sat. and Sun., plus June 1-2, Bluemont, $15 (adult)/$13 (child) purchased in advance

Falls Church Memorial Day Parade & Festival

Mon., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free

Parade on Park Avenue

