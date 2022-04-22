The Weekend Scene: 12 Things to Do in the DC Area

Between a pretty great forecast, multiple festivals and home games for the Capitals and the Nationals, the hardest part of this weekend will be fitting in everything you want to do.

Here are our picks for the weekend of April 22 to 24.

Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Building Museum, D.C.

The five-day celebration features the major contemporary artists who are shaping the future of crafting. The show wraps up on Sunday. General admission tickets are $20 plus fees, but there are discounts for groups and students.

Filmfest DC

Through May 1

Various locations

Catch international and locally-focused movies at Filmfest DC. Screenings are scheduled at the Landmark E Street Cinema, The Wharf, the Embassy of France and other venues across the nation’s capital. Here’s ticket information.

Washington Nationals

There's plenty of fun going down at Nats Park this weekend as the Nationals face the Giants.

Friday is Teacher Appreciation Day.

On Saturday, the Nats will sport their cherry blossom uniforms, plus it is Kid's Opening Day and Girl Scout Day. The first 5,000 fans under 12 to arrive can snag a Juan Soto jersey. The kid-sized fun continues Sunday. Go to nationals.com/specials for all the theme days.

And check out our guide on where to eat in Navy Yard before or after the game.

Georgetown House Tour

Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Georgetown House Tour is back with eight of the most jaw-dropping properties the area has to offer. It’s like hitting up your neighborhood open houses — but includes famed TV chef Julia Child’s former address.

Masks and proof of vaccination are required. Tickets start at $55. Here’s more information.

Southern Maryland Celtic Festival

Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in Calvert County

Celtic bands and dancers are set to perform live music all day, plus dozens of clans and societies will offer information about Scottish and Irish heritage. There will also be crafts, kids’ activities, history reenactments and a marketplace with food and gifts. General admission tickets start at $25. Here’s more information.

National Cannabis Festival

Saturday, April 23

RFK Festival Grounds

A cannabis takeover is coming to the RFK Festival Grounds — complete with plenty of music, exhibitors and a “munchies zone.”

Wiz Khalifa, Lettuce and Ghostface Killah are set to take the stage. One-day passes start at $85. Here's more information.

P.S. On Sunday, there’s also the National Cannabis Championship at Echostage in Northeast. Slick Rick is the musical guest.

Record Store Day at Joe’s Record Paradise

Saturday, April 23, noon to 8 p.m.

8700 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, Maryland

Joe’s Record Paradise is celebrating Record Store Day with a 100th birthday party for legendary bassist Charles Mingus.

A live band kicks off at 2:30 p.m., plus producer Zev Feldman— known as “the Jazz Detective — will sign albums. Here’s more information. Record Store Day is a national event — find more participating stores here.

Earth Day Festival

Sunday, April 24, noon to 5 p.m.

In front of the Lee Heights Shops in Arlington, Virginia

Bring the kids for a day of music, sidewalk sales, food and drink specials, an art market plus family activities including painting a mural. Walking or biking is encouraged, but you can also take a free shuttle from Dorothy Hamm Middle School. Here are all the details.

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Sunday at 7 p.m.

Capital One Arena

There are just a few regular-season games left to enjoy. Here's ticket information.

“Grace” musical at Ford’s Theater

Through May 14

Ford’s Theater

“Grace examines the little-told history of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses,” Ford’s Theater says. Here's ticket information.

The show has critics buzzing and the all-Black team behind “Grace” tells News4 they’re trying to make it to Broadway — but need community support.

Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition

The National Building Museum

Through Sept. 26.

The National Building Museum is transporting visitors from D.C. to Paris with its inaugural interactive technology exhibition, “Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition.” National Building Museum costs $10 for adults. Here’s a sneak peek and here’s how to get tickets.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

Weekends and select weekdays through June

1235 W Street NE, Washington D.C.

Lady Whistledown papers, pop music by stream instruments, cocktails and dancing: It’s a proper ball for “Bridgerton” fans.

Organizers say it’s part soiree, part exhibit. Tickets start at $55. Here’s their website.