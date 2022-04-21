Filmfest DC Returns to Theaters for First Time in 2 Years

For the first time in two years, the longest-running and largest film festival in Washington, D.C., is returning to in-person screenings.

From Thursday to May 1, Filmfest DC will take over the Landmark E Street Cinema, The Wharf, the Embassy of France and other venues across the nation’s capital.

This year’s festival will feature 65 films from 35 countries.

Check out the DC4Reel series for locally-focused documentaries, including “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting,” “Life After the Gunshot” and “The First Step,” which spotlights Van Jones’ effort to get prison reform legislation passed.

Filmfest DC has been held virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic. A streaming option is available to anyone who would like to watch the movies at home.

Tickets are on sale right now at https://www.filmfestdc.org.

Here’s a full list of films and showtimes.