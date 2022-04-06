As D.C. gets ready for baseball season, things are in full swing in Navy Yard — and that includes plenty of places to eat and drink near Nationals Park.

If you're hungry while visiting The Yards, check out favorite spots Albi, Chloe, Bluejacket Brewery, Emmy Squared Pizza and La Famosa. They're all about a half-mile from Nats Park. There's also homegrown favorite Ice Cream Jubilee — see more on that below.

Closer to Center Field Gate and the Main Box Office on N Street SE, Walters Sports Bar serves up southern-inspired dishes while Mission offers Mexican favorites.

Half Street looks completely different if you haven't been there in a while — 1920s-themed GATSBY is new, and a Silver Diner is on the way. You'll also find D.C.'s first Kilwins Chocolate & Ice Cream.

Below, News4's Tommy McFLY went to check out your best options for baseball classics like hot dogs, ice cream plus a shipping container bar inspired by the 1993 movie "The Sandlot."

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water Street SE, #105, Washington, D.C.

Ice Cream Jubilee originates in the Navy Yard neighborhood. Founder Victoria Lai was drawn to the river views and in 2014 opened one of the first new businesses in the waterfront development.

Every flavor — from classics like Chocolate Chocolate and Fresh Minty Chip to D.C.-themed specials including MarionBerry and Smoked Vanilla Cherry Sakura — is made in Northeast D.C., Lai says.

Ice Cream Jubilee’s baseball hat sundae — two scoops, sprinkles and whipped cream served in a tiny, red hat-shaped cup — is the quintessential treat for baseball season. It’s also available at locations in Logan Circle and Ballston Quarter Market.

You'll find the Navy Yard location at The Yards — less than a half-mile from the Nats Park gates on Potomac Avenue SE and First Street SE.

Sandlot Southeast

71 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington, D.C.

Sandlot is a shipping container bar plus event space — and, yes, co-founder Ian Callender says it’s inspired by “The Sandlot” movie. The bar was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie and the 2018 All-Star MLB Game in D.C.

“We wanted to celebrate all walks of life, different genres,” Callender said.

Sip cold-press juice cocktails, wine, spirits and beer with a focus on supporting other Black-owned and D.C.-native businesses. You can also get food from Stop Smack'n.

The Navy Yard location has indoor seating and outdoor picnic tables, plus great views of the water, Frederick Douglass Bridge and Nats Park. Big bonus: It's just a very short walk to the Nats Park gates on Potomac Avenue SE or South Capitol Street SE.

Solace Outpost

71 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, D.C.

Head to Solace Outpost for elevated ballpark food — and fantastic views of the water.

“All the walls in this building are basically the garage doors so when the weather's nice, everything opens up,” General Manager DJ Saun said. “We wanted the beauty of Navy Yard to be part of what we are.”

The Northern Virginia brewery just opened its Capitol Riverfront location about three months ago. Saun says their hazy IPA is a local favorite.

The menu features brats with sausage from D.C. butcher shop Stachowski's Market and elevated hot dogs (including a veggie option) plus burgers, tots and bowls with greens and grains.

It's a short walk to enter Nats Park via the Home Plate Gate, First Base Gate, South Gate or Left Field Gate.