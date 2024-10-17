The Weekend Scene: National Zoo tricks, museum treats and tour Loudoun's farms

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

D.C., we are panda positive again!

A pair of 3-year-old pandas, male Bao Li and female Qing Bao, are settling into their new home at the National Zoo. You’ll have to wait a little while for the housewarming party, though. The pandas won’t make their public debut until January.

If you just want to be near the pandas… the zoo is open, except for the Asia Trail and Bird House. Our other animal obsession Basil the one-eyed opossum is ready for visitors in the Small Mammal House (just remember to reserve free, timed passes).

We did get a sneak peek of the bears chowing down on bamboo and exploring their upgraded habitat.

During their 30-day quarantine period, Bao Li and Qing Bao will be adjusting to their new environment and getting used to their new zookeepers. News4's Juliana Valencia talks to zoo officials on what's going on behind the scenes.

Four things to know for the weekend

Explore open houses at dozens of farms and vineyards in Loudoun County

Free pick

Loudoun Farm Tour

Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🔗 Details

More than three dozen farms and vineyards in Loudoun County are inviting you in to explore and sample their goods.

Drive between the locations on a self-guided tour using an interactive map.

The farms cover a large area from Aldie to Lovettsville to Purcellville and beyond. Check the map and plan to visit a few locations near each other. In between, keep an eye out for roadside stands and farmers' markets!

Pro tip: Use filters on the map to find exactly what you’re looking for, from kid- and pet-friendly stops to public bathrooms.

Many farms let you interact with animals – or even ride them, in the case of Donkey Meadows Safe Haven ($10 cash or $11 card).

Some other highlights include:

Tour Aurora Apiary as beekeepers prepare their honeybees for winter. Or learn about all parts of a beehive at Old Apple Valley Farms, which will let kids try on beekeeper bonnets.

Pick your own produce at Blackwood Manor Farm, Farrah's Farm, Hope Flower Farm & Winery, Old Apple Valley Farms and Wegmeyer Farms.

at Blackwood Manor Farm, Farrah's Farm, Hope Flower Farm & Winery, Old Apple Valley Farms and Wegmeyer Farms. Grab ice cream and see milking demonstrations at Brookfield Dairy Farm.

at Brookfield Dairy Farm. Meet alpacas at Butterfly Hill Farm Store and Double 8 Alpaca & Llama Ranch, goats at Bully Goat Farm or mini donkeys at The Sassy Ass.

at Butterfly Hill Farm Store and Double 8 Alpaca & Llama Ranch, at Bully Goat Farm or at The Sassy Ass. Explore vineyards including Farm de Vine Winery, Willowcroft Farm Vineyards and Zephaniah/Mill Road Farm, or sample two wines and tour Two Twisted Posts Winery.

Go here for more fall fun on the farm in Virginia and Maryland.

Halloween at the National Zoo

The National Zoo animals are ready to play for Halloween (even if the pandas aren’t ready for their debut yet!). This weekend’s Boo at the Zoo is perfect for families.

Boo at the Zoo

Fri. to Sun., National Zoo, $35 for nonmembers

🔗 Details

This weekend, you can take your little ghosts and goblins to Boo at the Zoo to trick or treat at 30 stations and watch the animals play with jack-o'-lanterns.

Make sure to come in costume!

Tickets also get you after-hours access to the Elephant Community Center, Small Mammal House (home to Basil, the one-eyed Virginia opossum!) and Reptile Discovery Center.

🔮 Night of the Living Zoo, the boo-zy open bar party for adults, happens next week.

Museum highlights

Yes, it’s fall, but it’s basically springtime for D.C.’s museums. There are so many cool new exhibits and fun events popping up.

New Exhibits

Free pick

OSGEMEOS: Endless Story and Basquiat × Banksy

Hirshhorn Museum

The street art exhibit taking over the third floor of the Hirshhorn is mesmerizing, imaginative and exploding with color.

It's the largest U.S. exhibition yet of twins Gustavo and Otavio Pandolfo's work, including sculpture, paintings, film and more. You'll need a free, timed pass to visit.

It’s the perfect place to stop after seeing two legendary street artists’ work at the Basquiat × Banksy exhibit.

Free pick

Fierce Flora: Tales of Survival and Demise

Open now at the U.S. Botanic Garden

🔗 Details

Get to know the “ferocious side of the bright and beautiful plant world” at the U.S. Botanic Garden.

The multisensory exhibit highlights carnivorous, poisonous and helpful plants. See if you can move faster than a Venus flytrap, or take a selfie with poison ivy (from a safe distance!).

The garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

William Gropper

Opens Oct. 17 at the Phillips Collection, included with admission ($20 for adults)

🔗 Details

Can’t get politics and the state of the world off your mind? Cope at the first exhibit in D.C. dedicated to the work of painter and cartoonist William Gropper.

“This presentation features more than 30 works that reveal his biting commentary on human rights, anarchy, labor, freedom, and democracy,” the Phillips Collection said.

Consider this before you go: The exhibit deals with violence, racism, prejudice and war.

Cool events

Free pick

Food History Weekend 🍳

Thurs. to Sat., National Museum of American History, most lectures are free

🔗 Details

Swing by the National Museum of American History’s Coulter Plaza for a special display of objects that recently came out of storage on Saturday from 11:30 to 12:45 p.m.

Or, attend fascinating lectures on food culture, including talks on Julia Child’s Kitchen and America’s Chinatowns.

Free pick

DC Punk Archive 10th Anniversary: Lamont Plaza Fest and pop-up record fair 🤘

Sun., 1-5 p.m., Lamont Plaza at 3210 Mt Pleasant St NW

🔗 Details

D.C. is celebrating a decade of its punk archive with events all month, including a comic exhibit at the Lost Origins gallery.

At this weekend’s pop-up festival and record fair, watch a show with Hammered Hulls, The Messthetics, and Flowers for the Dead and explore the record fair.

Just for kids

Free pick

Big Build

Sat.,10 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Building Museum

🔗 Details

It’s an extra special free day at the National Building Museum, where kids can play plumber, roofer, designer, builder and more using real tools (and expert guidance!).



Stop by dozens of booths that let the little ones pour concrete, wire a light or hammer nails, or climb into some construction equipment at the Truck Petting Zoo.

It’s free, but we suggest getting tickets in advance.

🚒 BTW: If your kid loves vehicles, check out Big Truck Night on Friday at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon. It’s part of the Farm Harvest Festival and Carnival.

Free pick

Library of Congress Family Day: Halloween

Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

🔗 Details

In this spooky season-themed Family Day, you can do eerie crafts and get a special look at the Library of Congress’ collections.

Concerts this weekend

The Magnetic Fields, 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Lincoln Theatre, $49-$79

Tickets are still available for some nights of Stephin Merritt’s “69 Love Songs” 25th anniversary performances. The band became kitchen sinkers on the classic triple LP, playing a wide variety of instruments with multiple vocalists while the songs remained somewhat sparse, beautiful, outsider pop. Details.

Billy Bragg, 7 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 Club, $55

Britain’s beloved punky protest singer-songwriter — a sort of Joe Strummer of folk music — is touring in support of a career retrospective box set, “The Roaring Forty.” Will be a treat to see the legend at the Club. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Mean Girls: Tues. to Sun., National Theatre, $79+

Food History Weekend: Thurs. to Sat., National Museum of American History, most lectures are free

Design on the Water: Washington DC Architecture Cruise: Oct. 18 and 25, departs from Georgetown, $45 (adult)

Boo at the Zoo: Fri. to Sun., National Zoo, $35 for nonmembers

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Fri., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Kids Euro Fest Family Day: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., MLK Memorial Library, free

4th Annual Planet Wordiversary and Community Day: Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 925 13th St., NW, suggested $15 donation

Adams Morgan Apple Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., outside The Line Hotel at Euclid and Champlain Streets NW, free

Big Build: Free day at the National Building Museum: Sat.,10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free

Library of Congress Family Day: Halloween: Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., free

DC Wine Fest: Sat., noon to 10 p.m., Dock 5 at Union Market, $35-$55

Tara Hoot's Camp(y) Brunch Bingo: Sat., 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Whitlow’s DC, $10 (can add bottomless drinks)

Fusion Festival: Sat., Anacostia Arts Center, $60-$75

D.C. United’s last home game of the season vs. Charlotte FC: Sat., 6 p.m., Audi Field

Turkish Festival: Sun., Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd Street and 6th Street, free

DC Punk Archive 10th Anniversary: Lamont Plaza Fest and pop-up record fair: Sun., 1-5 p.m., Lamont Plaza at 3210 Mt Pleasant St NW, free

Washington Spirit’s last home game of the season vs. Chicago Red Stars: Sun., 5 p.m., Audi Field

Colada Shop Coffee Festival - Coffee Cupping: Sun., 2 p.m., Dupont location (1900 N St NW), $15

FYI: The Clarendon location will host the same event next week

Things to do in Maryland

Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Dukes Of Funnytown!: Fri., 8 p.m., The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Halloween Eye Spy Train Ride: Saturdays and Sundays through 10/27, Cabin John Regional Park and Wheaton Regional Park, $6

Eddie Griffin: Sat., 8 p.m., The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Utopia Film Festival: Sat. to Mon., Greenbelt, screenings cost $8

Chappell Roan Halloween Drag Queen Bingo and Dance Party: Sat., 5:30 p.m., Lewistown Volunteer Fire Company in Frederick, $17.35

Commanders vs.Panthers: Sun., 4:05 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

Things to do in Virginia

Arlington Restaurant Week: Oct. 14-21

Farm Harvest Festival and Carnival: Fri. to Sun., Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, $10 for parking, admission free (rides cost extra)

FYI: Big Truck Night is Fri., 5-7 p.m.

Loudoun Farm Tour (open houses at dozens of Loudoun farms and vineyards): Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free

Goblin Golf Extravaganza!: Sat. and Sun., Burke Lake Park (7315 Ox Rd, Fairfax Station, Virginia), $10

Ghost Town: No Screams, Just Treats!: Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Burke Lake Park, $15

Springfield Fall Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Springfield Town Center, free

Rocktoberfest: Sat., 4-7 p.m., Rocklands Barbeque, $45 (adult)

Fall Harvest Festival: Sat. and Sun., George Washington’s Mount Vernon, included with admission

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.