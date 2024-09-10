1st Look: New DC arcade puts you in the driver's seat of a Formula One race car

Formula One racing has become a huge sport in D.C. and across the country. Though not everyone will get a chance to see a Formula One race in person – and even fewer will get behind the wheel – a new D.C. spot wants to be the next best thing.

The new F1 Arcade in Northeast D.C. features more than 80 full-motion simulators ready to start their engines. The simulators move and react to make it feel like you’re driving a race car, while the virtual race courses include rumble strips, landscapes and fans in the stands.

The goal is to bring the glitz, glamor, speed and adrenaline of Formula One racing into an arcade, F1 Arcade’s U.S. CEO Jon Gardner said.

It’s “the only place in the world you can experience that as of now,” Gardner said. "No skills whatsoever required."

The F1 Arcade is great for fans, but you don’t need to know anything about car racing to have a great time, Gardner said. In fact, you don't even need a license. Anyone age 7 and up is allowed to play (but the arcade is 21+ after 7 p.m.).

Players can team up with friends or go head-to-head and choose from five difficulty levels. The arcade also offers food and beverages.

F1 Arcade opens in October, but it’s currently accepting reservations. F1 Arcade also has a location in Boston.

