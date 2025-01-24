The Weekend Scene: Huddle with pandas and Commanders

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

What’s black and white and captivating the internet? The pandas, of course!

Call it panda-monium. Qing Bao and Bao Li are finally making their public debut along with the whole Asia Trail and Bird House at the Zoo. If you’re cheering on any birds this weekend, it better be those flamingos!

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders face the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, a huge deal to fans who’ve been waiting 33 years for a season like this.

We had such a fun time at NBC4's pep rally, and we're suggesting some fun places where you can view the game.

Have an awesome weekend!

Four things to know for the weekend

Hail yeah, Commanders!

Commanders fans, we are just one win away from the Super Bowl! You’ve been waiting for decades, and now we’re counting down to Sunday’s NBC Championship Game against the Eagles.

Just to be clear, in case you're a less-than-casual football watcher: This game is a huge deal! The winner goes on to the Super Bowl.

Watch parties and celebrations are happening all over the DMV – including our very own NBC4 rally on Friday.

Let's do this!

Commanders watch parties

Absolute electricity was in the air at every Commanders watch party we saw last weekend, so why not do it again?

You can’t go wrong with your favorite sports bar, any spot in the Commanders’ Rally Bar Network and D.C.’s Franklin Hall.

The team's official celebrations include a Marching Band Big Bus Tour that will bring music across the District on Saturday (locations TBA) and fan giveaways at nine bars including Duffy’s Irish Pub in Capitol Hill Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar in College Park and Crystal City Sports Pub in Arlington.

The Commanders alumni band returning to Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn. Arlington Drafthouse Cinema will show the game on their big screen, and entry is free (it’s open to those 21+ unless they’re with a parent).

Go here to find more watch parties with food specials and drink deals, plus a full list of locations for fan giveaways.

Panda-monium

The National Zoo’s pair of 3-year-old pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, are ready to meet you!

The pair went on display at the National Zoo on Friday – here’s everything to know about going to see them!

Outside of running to the zoo to watch them tumbling, munching and playing, there are many ways to partake in panda-monium around D.C.

Plus, Metro just unveiled its collectible panda-themed SmarTrip card. Pick up your own at the Woodley Park-Adams Morgan station and four others.

If all this panda talk is making you hungry, head to Astro Doughnuts or Baked by Yael for panda-shaped treats. Also, Duke’s Counter has transformed into a watering hole filled with all things panda.

Concerts this weekend

Porridge Radio, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, The Atlantis, $22.50

British indie rockers are centered around the emotive lyrics and impassioned voice of Dana Margolin. Sadly, the band announced it’s breaking up after this tour and a final EP. Details.

Abortion Access Benefit Series, 7 p.m. Saturday, Songbyrd, $25-$50

This benefit for “abortion funds, community, and bodily autonomy” features terrific local acts like Birthday Girl (DC) and Flowers for the Dead. Details.

Blind Pilot, 7 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 Club, $30

Indie folk-rock band from Portland, Oregon, returned last year with its first album in eight years. Details.

Future Scene

Ready to take the plunge?

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 44 to support Special Olympics and thousands of amazing athletes across the DMV.

Sign up to plunge yourself here (it’s so fun!), or you can stay dry and donate to our team. Here’s all the info.

All proceeds go to Special Olympics Maryland.

Things to do in D.C.

“Tina” – The Tina Turner Musical: Fri. to Sun., National Theatre

Dupont Photo Walk: Community Gallery Exhibition: Fri. to Sun., HOMME DC (2000 L St. NW), free

Monster Truck Jam: Fri. to Sun., Capital One Arena

Fresh Start Yoga for the New Year: Sat., noon, Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum, free

Winter Blast: A Family Day of Native Games: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Indian Museum DC, free

Punch Needle Wall Art w/Tyler Makes Things: Sat., 4 p.m., Shop Made in DC - Georgetown, $50

Bath Bomb Making Class: Sat., 11 a.m., Steadfast Supply in Southeast D.C., $40

Lunar New Year Celebration: Stephanie Chou: Sat., 6 p.m., Kennedy Center, free and reservations open on Wednesday

A Day of Action honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: Sun., 1-4 p.m., National Portrait Gallery, free

"Scena Theatre: AJAX": Through Feb. 9, Atlas Performing Arts Center,

“Guac”: Jan. 25 to Feb. 16, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, $60

Things to do in Maryland

"Finding A Voice Through Printmaking": Opens Fri., artist walk and reception Sat., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center in Hyattsville, free

DC Transit Day at the National Capital Trolley Museum: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Colesville, $12.75

The Sound of DC: Visual History of Go-Go and Right Over Left: DMV Runway opening reception: Sat., 5-8 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, free

Things to do in Virginia

Jurassic Quest: Fri. to Sun., Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, $22 to $80

Comedy - Jon Rudnitsky: Fri. and Sat., Arlington Cinema Drafthouse, $20

Ice Fest 2025: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., the Village at Leesburg, free

Mosaic Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics Virginia: Sat., plunge begins at 1:15 p.m., Fairfax, Virginia, free to watch or $25 fundraising goal to register

WWII Warbird Hangar Tours: Saturdays through April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Culpeper, Virginia, $10 per person or $30 per family

McLean Chocolate Festival: Sun., 1-5 p.m., McLean Community Center, $3 (kids under 4 free)

