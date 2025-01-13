Pandas will soon debut at DC's National Zoo. Here's how to visit, plus pro tips

Pandas are ready for primetime in Washington, D.C.!

Bao Li and Qing Bao, the pandas who moved from China to the National Zoo in October, are finally ready to meet their fans.

The Giant Panda Habitat, Bird House and Asia Trail are currently closed to the public, but the National Zoo has started inviting some groups to come visit so the bears can get used to crowds. News4’s Eun Yang was among the first to meet Qing Bao and Bao Li (and learned Bao Li is “quite the ham”).

When do the National Zoo pandas go on display?

National Zoo members can reserve passes to get a first look at the bears through Sunday, Jan. 19.

The pandas will make their official public debut on Friday, Jan. 24. Then, the zoo plans to relaunch the Giant Panda Cam.

“For over 50 years, giant pandas have been an integral part of the fabric and culture of Washington, D.C., thanks in large part to the support of the communities that live and work in the District,” Brandie Smith, the National Zoo’s director, said in a statement. “Bao Li and Qing Bao have already won the hearts of our staff and volunteers, and we are excited to welcome panda fans back to the Zoo.”

The National Zoo is the only place in the U.S. where you can see pandas for free, Smith said.

Do I need a pass to see the National Zoo pandas?

All zoo visitors need a free entry pass to visit the zoo.

If you’re a zoo member and want to see the pandas during the preview period, you can reserve a free, timed entry pass after logging in to your National Zoo account.

Everyone else will have to wait until Jan. 24 or later to actually visit the panda habitat. However, you can reserve your free entry passes now. Every visitor needs their own pass (yes, even babies). The zoo will give out a small number of passes at the gate, but better safe than sorry.

Once you’re in the zoo, simply follow signs to the giant panda habitat – it’s near the main entrance on Connecticut Avenue.

Once you're in the zoo, you don't need another pass or anything special to visit the pandas, but prepare to wait in line – especially on weekends!

The Zoo is open every day except Christmas Day and Jan. 20, Inauguration Day. During the winter, the grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buildings open at 9 a.m. The last visitors can enter the zoo at 3 p.m.

District of Panda Party

The National Zoo announced it will host special family-friendly events from Jan. 25 to Feb. 9 in celebration of the pandas' debut. You can look forward to a Lunar New Year Party and "Kung Fu Panda" screening, the zoo said.

Stay tuned for the full schedule.

Limited-edition District of Panda merch will go on sale on Jan. 24.

Pro tips for visiting pandas at the National Zoo

Pandas tend to be more active in the morning, so consider going right when the zoo opens. Early birds will also beat some of the crowds!

Cold weather is just about guaranteed if you're visiting the pandas in winter. That's good news because pandas love playing in the cold! But humans need to wear plenty of layers, good socks and comfortable, water-resistant shoes.

Trying to tell the pandas apart? Qing Bao, the female panda, is smaller and has a birthmark on her left hip in the form of little brown circles. Bao Li, the male panda, is known for being more outgoing with humans.

You’re welcome to pop in just to see the pandas. But the Bird House is also reopening on Jan. 24, and it’s worth a visit, especially if you haven't been inside since the renovation was completed two years ago.

You may bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages to the zoo (and in winter, bringing a warm drink might be a good idea). Several restaurants and food kiosks are dotted throughout the zoo, and most have seating areas.

Getting to the National Zoo

Transit is the best way to get to the National Zoo. You can use Metro's Trip Planner or your favorite maps app to plan your route.

Several bus lines serve the zoo, or you can take Metrorail’s Red Line.

Most visitors will want to enter and exit through the zoo's main gates on Connecticut Avenue.

To avoid walking uphill from Metro, we recommend starting your zoo trip by getting off at the Cleveland Park Metro station. Then, walk downhill to the zoo’s main entrance on Connecticut Avenue. When you’re done, continue walking downhill on Connecticut Avenue and leave via the Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan Metro station.

If you’re coming from an area without transit access, you can drive to a Metro station with parking, then take transit into D.C. It's free to park in Metro-owned lots on weekends and federal holidays.

If you want to drive to the National Zoo, buy your parking pass in advance. Parking at the zoo costs $30.

The pedestrian entrance on Harvard Street NW has access to a Capital Bikeshare station and an H2 bus stop. It's also an easy walk to the restaurants in Mount Pleasant (10-15 minutes). However, it's pretty far from the Red Line Metro stations.

Duke's Counter has debuted a panda-themed pop-up, The Bamboo Bar

Where to eat and drink near the National Zoo

Duke's Counter in Woodley Park is going all-out with a panda-themed pop-up called "The Bamboo Bar." Sip adult and non-alcoholic drinks out of special panda drinkware in a space that transports you to the pandas' natural habitat. The pop-up is open now. The restaurant is on the cozy side, so we recommend a reservation.

For a sweet treat, you can stop by Baked by Yael for their famous panda cake pops and other fun creations from the panda-monium menu (non-food goodies like socks and snap wristbands). The bakery is nut-free and kosher. On Jan. 25, you can even take a class and learn to design panda cake pops.

Woodley Park and Cleveland Park each have many restaurants ranging from fast casual to fine dining.

What took so long for the pandas to go on display?

Bao Li and Qing Bao arrived in Washington, D.C., in the fall – about a year after the zoo’s previous, longtime resident pandas left for their new home in China.

The new panda pair first underwent a quarantine period, then spent time acclimating to their new home.

“You have new yards, new indoor closures, new sounds. And they're living across from elephants now. Just all the things. New bamboo,” Laurie Thompson, the zoo’s main panda keeper, said. “Everything that they've had to get used to, and they've done a great job.”

