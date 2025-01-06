National Zoo

DC pandas play in the snow at the National Zoo

Bao Li and Qing Bao will make their public debut on January 24.

By Mariela Patron and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao tumbled, sumersaulted and frolicked in about five inches of snow that blanketed their outdoor habitats at the National Zoo on Monday.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The D.C. area's biggest winter storm in several years left the ground blanketed in snow on Monday morning, creating hazardous road conditions and closing major school districts.

Storm Team4 expects snowfall to total 6 to 10 inches by Tuesday morning.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

The pandas arrived at the zoo on Oct. 15 after taking a long journey from China. Bao Li and Qing Bao will make their public debut on January 24.

This article tagged under:

National ZooPandas
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us