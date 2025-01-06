DC pandas play in the snow at the National Zoo

Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao tumbled, sumersaulted and frolicked in about five inches of snow that blanketed their outdoor habitats at the National Zoo on Monday.

The D.C. area's biggest winter storm in several years left the ground blanketed in snow on Monday morning, creating hazardous road conditions and closing major school districts.

Storm Team4 expects snowfall to total 6 to 10 inches by Tuesday morning.

The pandas arrived at the zoo on Oct. 15 after taking a long journey from China. Bao Li and Qing Bao will make their public debut on January 24.