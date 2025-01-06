Live updates: Major winter storm dumping inches of snow in DC region

What to Know
- A winter storm is expected to dump inches of snow through Monday morning before another round of snowfall in the evening.
- The current forecast is calling for 6-12 inches of snow or even more in isolated locations by the time the storm is finished.
- Officials are asking people to avoid traveling during the storm if at all possible. Many school districts are closed.
- A winter storm warning is in effect for the D.C. area.
Here are the latest live updates about Monday's major winter storm. We also have live coverage in the video above.