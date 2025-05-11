Laurel police arrest woman for driving through Main Street Festival

Laurel police say they stopped a woman as she purposely drove on a closed road through crowds of people getting ready for the start of the Main Street Festival.

Officials told News4 no festival goers were hurt. An officer had minor injuries but is expected to be okay.

Police say The woman, 28-year-old Kai DeBerry-Bostick, was warned multiple times not to drive through closed roads, but she ignored their commands, police said.

Her car was parked within the perimeter of the festival and she insisted she had to get out to go to work.

Officials released body worn camera video showing the officer's interaction with the woman before she pulled down the yellow tape and took off.

An officer could be heard offering to call her a taxi before she started driving. As she drove, an officer could be heard repeatedly shouting, “Stop” and “Get out of the car.”

Another video shot by a vendor at the festival showed how the incident ended: police pulled DeBerry-Bostick out of her car and leading her away in handcuffs

“I just didn't know where this was coming from,” said Richard Friend, who shot the video of her arrest. “A bizarre way to start our morning for sure.”

It happened near his Laurel History Boys booth at the festival.

“Hearing the commotion of people yelling “stop,” hearing her blow the horn, you immediately go to the worst case scenario, you’re thinking someone is gonna drive through the crowd,” Friend said. “But she was driving very slowly. We even thought, so not one of those, but didn't know what was happening.”

Two weeks ago, Montgomery County police stopped a woman who allegedly tried to drive through a 10K race route.

Friend said he didn't feel DeBerry-Bostick was trying to hurt anyone.

“we're with the Laurel History Boys, so we’re all about history. This is the first time in 44 years of the Main Street Festival that we’ve had an incident like that,” Friend said.

Police say DeBerry-Bostick is facing multiple charges including assault resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.