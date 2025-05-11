Montgomery County police search for missing autistic man

The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with autism.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Lee Smith was last seen Friday at around 7 p.m. on the 5400 block of McGrath Boulevard in Rockville, Maryland, according to police. He also could be somewhere in the Pike and Rose area of North Bethesda, police said.

Smith is described by police as being 5 foot 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing black and green plaid pajama pants, a gray Champion hoodie, a royal blue North Face jacket and carrying a gray plastic bowl with a bag of cereal in it, according to police.

“When engaging with an autistic person, it is important to approach them calmly and slowly,” police said. “Avoid making sudden movements or loud noises that might startle them. Speak in a gentle, reassuring tone, even if the person does not respond verbally. Most importantly, ensure their safety and wait for police to arrive.”

Anyone with information that could help the search is being encouraged to contact MCPD.