Panda-monium in DC: Where to find panda treats, Bao-zy cocoa, souvenir Metro cards

Panda-monium has been in full swing the last several months for seemingly everyone in the D.C. area. Even former First Lady Jill Biden dressed up as a giant panda last Halloween!

The Smithsonian National Zoo welcomed the pair of 3-year-old giant pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, in October, almost a year since the zoo’s last three pandas went to China.

The pandas make their official public debut this Friday (Jan. 24, 2025) when the zoo opens at 8 a.m. After that, the zoo plans to relaunch the Giant Panda Cam.

“For over 50 years, giant pandas have been an integral part of the fabric and culture of Washington, D.C., thanks in large part to the support of the communities that live and work in the District,” Brandie Smith, the National Zoo’s director, said in a statement to News4. “Bao Li and Qing Bao have already won the hearts of our staff and volunteers, and we are excited to welcome panda fans back to the Zoo.”

Hotels and businesses across the District are embracing the pandas' return with special food and offers to celebrate the milestone.

District of Panda Party

Jan. 24 through Feb. 9

Family-friendly festivities will occur at the zoo throughout late January and early February including themed weekend activities from a "Kung Fu Panda" film festival to a Lunar New Year event. More details to come.

The Bamboo Bar at Duke's Counter / Panda doughnuts from Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken (photo courtesy of Scott Suchman)

Eats and drinks

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Snag a limited-edition panda donuts from this Friday through Jan. 31.

Baked by Yael

Panda visitors can stop at Baked by Yael, across from the street from the zoo, for panda-themed cake pops, duffins, cookies, earrings, hats and more. The bakery is nut-free and kosher.

Duke’s Grocery Bamboo Bar

Bamboo mule, panda-rita, Bao-zy hot chocolate: The Duke's location right across from the National Zoo is already serving panda-inspired drinks for adults and kids to take a little time to relax after the thrill of seeing the pandas.

Panda SmarTrip card

All aboard the panda express train!

Although there are many ways to get to the Zoo, experts know the best way is transit. Now, visitors taking the Metro can leave with a new souvenir to remember their trip by.

Metro is teaming up with the National Zoo to release a new limited-edition SmarTrip card available at select Metro stations starting Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The panda SmarTrip cards will be available at the following stations: Woodley Park/Zoo, Cleveland Park, Dupont Circle, Metro Center and L'Enfant Plaza.

Panda-themed hotel stays

Watergate Hotel panda package

From now through March 16, enjoy panda-themed sweets, a kids' pajama set from Bellabu Bear and a stuffed panda from the zoo when you book the “Welcome Home, Pandas” offer at least seven days before arrival. The package also includes round-trip transportation to the Smithsonian zoo. Details here.

Omni Shoreham Hotel

Book a “Zoocation in D.C.” at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Woodley Park to acquire deluxe accommodations, a $25 daily breakfast credit and a zoo-themed welcome amenity. The promo code is “pkgzoo,” and admission to the zoo is complimentary. Details here.

Churchill Hotel

Two panda bear welcome cocktails and panda bucket hats with a reusable bag are included in the hotel’s package. A $10 donation will be made to the Smithsonian Giant Panda Conservation Program with each reservation booked. Details here.

Melrose Georgetown Hotel

The Melrose Georgetown Hotel package offers the same benefits as the Churchill Hotel right off of Washington Circle. Like Churchill, the Melrose hotel will also donate $10 of reservations to the Smithsonian Giant Panda Conservation Program. Details here.

Lyle Hotel

Enjoy panda-inspired cocktails, a black and white cookie in room and Uber credit to visit the zoo. Overnight accommodations and a late checkout of 1 p.m. are also included. Details here.

