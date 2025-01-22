Commanders vs. Eagles: Where to find watch parties and deals in the DMV

Commanders fans are just one win away from the Super Bowl!

More than three decades have passed since the Commanders made it this far in a season. Now, we’re counting down to Sunday’s NBC Championship Game against the Eagles.

Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and the Commanders will be in Philadelphia, but watch parties and celebrations are happening all over the DM. NBC4 is also hosting a pep rally on Friday, and we'd love to see you there.

Sunday's game is set to start at 3 p.m. Here's where to watch with excited energy, giant TVs, deals on drink and food and other ways to make this a watch party worthy of this historic moment.

Commanders fan giveaways

The Commanders announced a list of official watch parties where you can get exclusive giveaways while supplies last. Here's the list:

Franklin Hall (1348 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009)

Union Pub (201 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC, 20002)

The Blaguard (2003 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009)

Public Bar Live (1214 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20036)

Duffy’s Irish Pub (Cap Hill East) (1901 C St SE, Washington, DC 20003)

Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar (10440 O’Donnell Pl, Waldorf, MD 20603)

RJ Bentley’s (7323 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 20740)

Barking Dog (4723 Elm St, Bethesda, MD, 20814)

Crystal City Sports Pub (529 23rd St S, Arlington, VA 22202)

Where to watch the Commanders in DC

Surfside

4200 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

See all the action on two projectors and 14 screens throughout the restaurant, including the covered and heated patio area. Food specials on plates including island nachos and jerk chicken wings start at 2:30 p.m. You can also order $20 Miller Lite buckets and $20 Miller High Life pitchers. You can make reservations on Resy.

THRōW Social DC & Kick Axe

1401 Okie Street NE, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

Watch every moment on a 20-foot jumbotron with sound and other TVs or take aim at the Eagles with an axe-throwing game ($5 for three throws). If anyone in your party isn't into the game, they can play lawn games for free or get unlimited ace throwing for $40.

Specials include 10 chicken wings for $10, $20 domestic beer buckets and $25 import beer buckets.

It's free to enter.

Whitlow's DC

901 U St NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

NFL Sunday specials include $32 Bud Light towers, $36 craft beer towers, $30 buckets, $10 chicken wings and $12 nachos.

Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

This Adams Morgan bar will project the game on a big screen and show it on multiple TVs. Johnny Pistola's says they'll have a special game day menu and offers for both games on Sunday.

metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

The bar situated in a former Metrorail car plans to offer hot cocktail and Commmanders bourbon specials all day, plus beer buckets and food from Kush Food Truck. Hang out in the heated lounge to cheer on Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and the whole team.

Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

NFL playoff specials include $5 beers at this 6,000-square-foot sports bar with 18 TVs in Park View.

District E

701 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

Typically a haven for e-sports fans, this venue's bg draw (literally) is a 9-foot screen. Draft beers starting at $5 and food specials including $10 and $14 combos will keep you fueled.

Where to watch the Commanders in Maryland

TAP Sports Bar

MGM National Harbor Resort & Casino, 101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, Maryland

🔗 Details

Grab a reservation to watch the game at this sporst bar with dozens of flatscreen TVs. Go early for a Rally Party!

Tailgate Watch Party Experience

8511 Landover Road Hyattsville, Maryland

🔗 Details

This tailgate party will offer a premium open bar, food, DJs, games, cigars and the game on multiple screens. Tickets cost $55.20 once you factor in fees.

Where to watch the Commanders in Virginia

Old Ox Brewery

44652 Guilford Drive, Ashburn, Virginia

🔗 Details

The Ashburn brewery is rebooting its watch party featuring Washington's alumni marching band and cheerleaders performing for every score, plus commercial breaks.

Snack on Old Ox's shareable plates and drinks, plus smoked meats from Smokehouse BBQ.

The pregame show starts at 2:30 p.m. before kickoff at 3 p.m.

Shipgarten

7581 Colshire Drive, Tysons, Virginia

🔗 Details

Two 155-inch TV walls with sound on, plus three indoor protectors, will put you on the 50-year line.

If you're going with a group, check out the packages for food and drink bundle deals.

Dave & Buster's Fairfax

11958 U Fair Oaks Shopping Center, Fairfax, Virginia

🔗 Details

Let loose on some arcade games in between plays at Dave & Buster's watch party.

Arlington Drafthouse Cinema

2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, Virginia

🔗 Details

Arlington Drafthouse Cinema will show the game on their big screen, and entry is free. The watch party is open to those 21+ unless they’re with a parent.

Kalypso's Sports Tavern

1617 Washington Plaza N, Reston, Virginia

🔗 Details

Reserve a table for four during any NFL playoff game and order at least two entrees and you’ll get a free order of wings.

