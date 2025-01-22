Washington Commanders

Join NBC4 Washington for a Commanders pep rally on Friday

Join Molette Green at Cooper Mill in Alexandria and cheer on the Commanders to beat the birds.

Commanders fans, we are just one win away from the Super Bowl!

We’ve been waiting for this for more than 30 years, which is why we’re teaming up with TODAY this Friday for an epic playoff pep rally.

Join Molette Green at Cooper Mill in Alexandria and cheer on the Commanders to “beat the birds.”

Molette will be live on News4 Today starting at 5 a.m., and the party will culminate with an appearance on TODAY.

It’s an early morning party and we want to see you there!

Essential details

  • Location: Cooper Mill, 10 Duke Street, Alexandria, Virginia
  • Time: 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Dress code: Show off your Commanders gear!
