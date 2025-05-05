At least 3 dead and 5 wounded after shooting at a restaurant in Glendale, Arizona, police say

At least three people have died and five more were wounded after multiple shooters opened fire Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona, police said.

Public information officer Moroni Mendez of the Glendale Police Department said at a news conference Sunday night: "There are three dead people from this incident, and there's a total of five other victims having sustained some sort of injury from either shrapnel or gunshot wounds."

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The details of the shooting are scarce and Mendez said it was unclear whether two rival groups were firing at each other.

"Whether they know each other, whether they’re related, whether they’re allies or opponents, we don’t know yet, and that’s what we’re trying to solve and figure out," Mendez said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There have been no arrests, but Mendez added that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No information would be available on the identity of the victims while next of kin were informed. Police said they planned to continue to investigate the scene through the night.

Earlier, police said they received multiple reports of a shooting at an establishment near 57th Drive and Lamar Road around 7:45 p.m.

An unidentified witness told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix that the restaurant El Camarón Gigante was holding a family-friendly Cinco de Mayo party with dozens of people of all ages in present at the time of the shooting.

The witness had just left the restaurant, he told the station, when he heard more than 20 shots ring out over the course of 15 to 20 seconds. After a roughly 30-second pause, about 10 more shots were fired, he said.

The witness said he applied pressure to the wounds of a woman who had been struck more than once. He also said he saw paramedics “doing pretty heavy-duty chest compressions” on three people, as well as someone conscious and breathing being taken out via stretcher.

Mendez said more than one person opened fire, but there were no immediate arrests. “Quite a few people” were detained, but officers were trying to determine whether they were victims, witnesses or suspects, he said.

No police officers fired their weapons, Mendez said.

He called it an “enormous scene” that would likely take investigators “well until the daytime hours” to clear.

The Mexican Consulate in Phoenix said on Facebook that it was offering assistance to any Mexican citizens after the shooting.

Joe Kottke contributed to this story.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: