The Weekend Scene: Halloweekend and races in sneakers and heels

Happy Halloweekend! The last weekend of October crept up on us like Freddy Krueger, but we’re so ready to take a bite of the Halloween apple.

And that’s not all for fall, folks! Peak autumn foliage is creeping into the DMV. By this weekend, even parks near D.C. like Great Falls should have high color, according to Explore Fall. We shared some favorite leaf-peeping spots in our fall foliage guide.

Four things to know for the weekend

Historic Congressional Cemetery is one of D.C.’s liveliest gathering spots. News4’s Tommy McFly explains.

Halloween spooks and smiles

Night of the Living Zoo 🦁

Fri., Oct. 25, 7-11 p.m., Lower Zoo (near the Great Cats exhibit), $65 for nonmembers

🔗 Details

Get in costume to live it up with the lions! The zoo will have circus acts, an open bar, a dance party, “ghoulish scenes haunting the Zoo’s main walkway” and photo booths.

The Reptile Discovery Center and Great Cats exhibits will be open from 7-9 p.m. (🐼 But you'll have to wait until January to party with the pandas.)

Nightmare in Navy Yard 🍷

Sat., 8 p.m. until 2 a.m., Capital Turnaround, $59.99+

🔗 Details

Billed as D.C.’s biggest Halloween party, you’ll find two DJs, dance floors, a five-hour open bar, VR activities and the Chesapeake Bay Ghostbusters.

Free pick

The Silver Spring Zombie “Walk” 🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️

Sat., 8:30 p.m., Ellsworth Place in Silver Spring

🔗 Details

While this year’s walk is really a “gathering” because of construction, a DJ will provide a dance party for the whole hoard of zombies at Ellsworth Plaza from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Then, hit up the after-party at Quarry House Tavern or head to the AFI Silver Theatre for “Shaun of the Dead” ($13) and other Halloween on Screen classics including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “The Shining.”

Haunted Houses 😱🏠

Field of Screams in Olney and Fields of Fear in Centreville are just two of our favorite haunted houses open this weekend. Here's our full list.

Free pick

Del Ray Halloween parade

Sun., Oct. 27 starting at 2 p.m., along Mount Vernon Avenue, beginning at E. Bellefonte Avenue

🔗 Details

Show off your family's costumes and enter contests, including one for pets! For an extra challenge, join the Halloween scavenger hunt.

Free pick

Halloween at the Boo-ro

Sat., Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m., The Boro Tysons

🔗 Details

This pet-friendly party will have a mobile grooming truck and pet costume contest, but there's plenty for humans, too!

Watch a magic show by Adam Stone, get a tarot card or palm reading, do crafts, pick up candy, put on glitter tattoos and get silly at a dance party.

Free pick

Harbor Halloween 🎡

Sun., noon to 3 p.m., National Harbor

🔗 Details

Get in some early trick-or-treating at dozens of businesses, then watch a pumpkin carving contest and “Hocus Pocus 2” screening.

Bring your pet in costume to “pawrade” on the Plaza Stage at 2:45 p.m.!

Plus, kids in costume can get a free ride on the Spirit Park Carousel from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dogs and costumed kids also ride free on the Capital Wheel with a paying adult from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

🚂 Halloween Eye Spy trains

Oct. 26 & 27 various time slots between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Cabin John and Wheaton, $6 or $8 per person depending on cabin

🔗 Details

All aboard the Halloween-themed mini trains. Every rider gets an "Eye Spy" card to look for pumpkins, ghosts, black cats and more. Kids under 2 ride free.

"The train stations Día de los Trenes (Wheaton) and Trainsylvania (Cabin John) will be decked out in seasonal decor," Montgomery Parks said.

Here’s our full list of family-friendly Halloween activities.

The 46th annual Marine Corps Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27. MCM Director Alex Hetherington shares what you need to know if you're running to cheering on the runners.

Marine Corps Marathon 2024

🔗 Full schedule and details

Rah rah for the runners! 👟

The Marine Corps Marathon takes over parts of downtown and Arlington on Sunday with over 30,000 runners.

If you’re not lacing up your shoes, no worries! The best places to cheer on the marathoners are M Street in Georgetown and along the National Mall (plan to grab coffee first… the run starts at 7:55 a.m.).

Here’s a map of the race route.

For photography fans

Free pick

Harry Benson: Washington D.C. Iconic Photographs For The Nation's Capital

Weds. to Sun., 707 7th St. NW (near Capital One Arena)

🔗 Details

At 95 years old, Harry Benson has seen some stuff. Lucky for us, one of the most renowned photojournalists on the planet always had his camera with him.

From The Beatles to Ronald Reagan, Muhammad Ali to Dolly Parton and plenty of Kennedys, Benson’s lens captured it all.

The free exhibit is open now. Make sure to reserve tickets.

🔮 Future scene

Free pick

👠 17th Street High Heel Race

Tues., Oct. 29, 17th Street NW, between R and P Streets

🔗 Details

D.C.’s most fabulous Halloween season tradition returns for its 37th year on Tuesday. Queens, kings and anyone in between will strap on their most spectacular heels and attire for a fun run down 17th Street NW.

Everyone is invited to the party between R and P Streets before the race begins at 9 p.m. Here's more info.

The race, which began in the 1980s, is also a commemoration of LGBTQ+ history in D.C.

It started with a group of drag queens running from JR's Bar to Annie's Paramount Steakhouse, where they'd take a shot on the second floor. Then, they'd run back down 16 stairs, through the crowded restaurant and back to JR's. The winner would get $100 off their bar tab (about $290 in 2024 dollars!).

In 2023, John Kim returned for a threepeat victory. They said they did it for Michelle Obama.

Concerts this weekend

American Football, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Howard Theatre, $40-$60

Plenty of emo to go around this week. This once short-lived – now long-lived – Illinois band is touring to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut LP. Details.

julie, 7 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 Club, $25

Like a lot of young rock bands of the moment, julie mines much of the indie rock reverb of the ‘90s — grunge, noisy shoegaze, Sonic Youth. But it hits heavier than most and sticks with you on debut LP “my anti-aircraft friend.” Details.

A Place to Bury Strangers, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $20 (advance)/$25 (day of)

New York City trio brings a wall of loud — maybe the loudest take on shoegaze out there — with layers upon layers of guitar effects. Details.

Robyn Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Atlantis, $35

Frequently referred to as the Bob Dylan of alternative rock, the British singer-songwriter first made the scene in the ‘70s with psychedelic folk rock heroes The Soft Boys. He’s spent decades delighting fans with his esoteric stage banter as well as his biting, witty songwriting. Details.

Foxing, 7 p.m. Friday, Union Stage, $22 (advance)/$25 (day of)

St. Louis emo rockers tour in support of their self-titled fifth LP. Excellent opener From Indian Lakes draws off emo, shoegaze and pop rock. Details.

Pokey LaFarge, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Atlantis, $30

Americana singer-songwriter has an old-time style — a mix of Appalachian folk, country, western, jazz and blues. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Late Night: Boos & Brews: Thurs., 6-9 p.m., National Building Museum, $20

PumpkinPalooza & "Monsters, Inc." screening: Thurs., festival at 4 p.m. and movie at 6:30 p.m., free

Night of the Living Zoo: Fri., 7-11 p.m., National Zoo, $65 for nonmembers

Ghouls & Grooves: Fri., 7:30 p.m., Union Market District (address revealed 36 hours ahead of time), $26

Home Rule Music Festival with The Experience Band & Show: Sat., gates open at 1 p.m., Alethia Tanner Park, free

Trash or Treat cleanup event: Sat., 2 p.m., meet at Compass Coffee in Ivy City, free

DC Zinefest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., MLK Memorial Library, free

Día de los Muertos Family Day: Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Art Museum's Kogod Courtyard, free

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead): Sat. and Sun., National Museum of the American Indian, free

NSO Family Concert: Halloween Spooktacular!: Sun., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $23.50+

Things to do in Maryland

The Washington International Horse Show: Through Sun., Prince George's Equestrian Center and Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, prices vary by day and event

Diana Ross: Thurs. and Fri.., The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Cabin John Ice Rink in Rockville: Fri., 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., $12

Wheaton Ice Arena: Fri., 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., $12

Fall Foliage Frolic with campfire: Fri., 5 to 6:30 p.m., Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville, $12

Adventure Park at Sandy Spring's Halloween Glow in the Park: Fri. and Sat., Sandy Spring, $59 for ages 7 and up

Family Flights and Frights: Trick-or-Treat at the Museum: Sat., 5:30-7:30 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum, $2 per person

Glen Echo Park Fall Frolic: Sat., 1-4 p.m., free

B&O Railroad Station Open House: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Silver Spring B&O Railroad Station, free

Commanders vs. Bears: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

Things to do in Virginia

Witchcraft in the Walls scavenger hunt: Fri. and Sat., Carlyle House Historic Park in Alexandria, $15

FYI: For people aged 12 and up

Ghost Ship Providence with open bar: Fri. and Sat., 5-8 p.m., departs from Waterfront Park in Alexandria, $110

Halloweekend Hangover Pub Crawls: Fri. and Sat., Old Town Alexandria, $12.99 to $20 per person

Something's Brewing! Halloween party with live music: Fri., 5 p.m., Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, free entry

Howl-O-Ween: Fri., 3:30-5:30 p.m., Gateway Park on Langston Boulevard, free

Halloween Howl: Kids’ costume party on the Tall Ship Providence: Sat., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., departs from Waterfront Park in Alexandria, $20 per child, free for accompanying adults

Shannon Airport's 10th annual Harvest Festival Fly-In: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fredericksburg, $15 for general admission, $10 for ages 4 to 12 and free for kids 3 and under

Foliage Flights: Sat. and Sun., Culpeper Regional Airport and Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg, prices vary by aircraft

Halloween at the Boo-ro: Sat., 1-4 p.m., The Boro Tysons, free

Old Town Family Trick or Treat: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., various locations in Old Town Alexandria, free

Marine Corps Marathon: Sun., Arlington

Doggie Trick or Treat: Sun., 1-4 p.m., Old Town Alexandria (start at The Dog Park at 705 King Street), free

Del Ray Halloween Parade: Sun., 2 p.m., begins at Mount Vernon Avenue, south of E. Bellefonte Ave., free

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience: Opens Oct. 26, Leesburg, Virginia, $45+

