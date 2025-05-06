2 workers electrocuted by power lines on Camp Spring church roof

Two people are dead after coming into contact with a power line while working on a roof in Camp Springs, Maryland, on Tuesday morning.

The tragedy happened at First Baptist Church of Camp Springs on Allentown Road, near Joint Base Andrews, just before 10 a.m., the Prince George's County Fire Department said.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The two people were contractors for Arocon Roofing and Construction, another employee of the company confirmed to News4.

It is not yet clear what happened, but witnesses believe that the two workers were on a metal ladder leading to the church's roof when that ladder made contact with the power line.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The power line sparked at some point, causing a fire. Witnesses told News4 that they saw the fire and rushed to get out of their car to try to help — but by the time they arrived, the two workers were already on the ground, along with the power lines.

Witnesses told News4 that the bodies of the workers were on fire when they arrived, and they described a traumatizing scene where they were unable to step in to help.

The two men were electrocuted by 7,000 to 7,500 volts of electricity, the Prince George's County Police Department told News4.

The witnesses said it took close to 45 minutes before the power company could get to the scene to turn off the power, allowing first responders to step in.

Residents of the neighborhood said the power in their neighborhood went out.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.