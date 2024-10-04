October is here, and we're starting to see some autumn colors pop on trees. But after an extremely dry summer and lots of early fall rain, autumn trees could look a little more dull than usual.

Regardless, you know there will certainly be some pretty trees to enjoy when peak fall foliage time comes around.

The D.C. area typically sees peak fall foliage around the end of October, so look for that picture-perfect tree by the time kids go trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Explore Fall predicts D.C.'s peak timing could go into early November.

As of Friday, Oct. 4, the D.C. area has low color. You'd have to go into the mountains of West Virginia or as far as upstate New York, Vermont and Maine to find peak color.

Why isn't 2024 a great year for fall foliage?

Lou Meyer, the regional business developer for Davey Trees, said between the extremely dry summer and recent cloudy days, the news isn't good for bright fall foliage.

Temperatures, sun exposure and rainfall all impact the length and brilliance of the fall colors on leaves.

The ideal weather for the most vibrant red, yellow, orange and purple colors is bright sunny days and cool nights. However, drought and extreme heat can often lead to dull or dead leaves and early leaf drop.

The D.C. area had a very dry summer, followed by a lot of rain in early fall.

Where to see fall leaves in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

If you're planning a leaf-peeping trip, Maryland and Virginia each have their own fall foliage maps.

Parts of Shenandoah National Park are expected to have peak color near the weekend of Oct. 18-20. Shenandoah's park rangers give frequent updates about fall colors on the park's website. You can also leaf peep from your home or office with the View from the Valley Live Webcam and Big Meadows Live Webcam.

Catoctin Mountain Park on Oct. 22, 2022.

About 25 minutes from Frederick, Maryland, Catoctin Mountain offers hiking, camping and picnicking opportunities. The hike to Chimney Rock is approachable and offers spectacular sweeping views of fall foliage. Moderate color is expected to arrive by the weekend of Oct. 18.

Using a stroller or wheelchair, or just want to avoid mud? Head to the Great Falls Park Visitor Center on the Virginia side to access Overlook Two and Overlook Three via accessible trails. Look for peak color at Great Falls starting about Halloween.

Greenbelt Park in Maryland has picnic tables near brilliant trees, several miles of trails to hike and camping just 12 miles from downtown D.C. The trees there are expected to reach high color in the last few days of October, and peak color could last into early November.

But there's no need to leave D.C. to see beautiful fall leaves. Rock Creek Park has more than 32 miles of trails, and the United States National Arboretum showcases 446 acres of trees, shrubs and plants.

Explore Fall's map is a good way to find the best color near you at any time.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.