The Weekend Scene: Black Hockey History Mobile Museum Visits Md., Va.

Things to do in the Washington, D.C., area this weekend include the Black Hockey History Mobile Museum, the Washington Auto Show and Alexandria Restaurant Week

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NHL's Black Hockey History Mobile Museum celebrating the sport's African-American trailblazers and current stars has arrived in the D.C. area for the weekend. It’s free to visit.

The touring museum is in Rockville on Friday and is scheduled to arrive in Reston on Saturday.

The NHL's Black Hockey History Mobile Museum celebrates the sport's African-American trailblazers and current stars. News4's Juliana Valencia takes you inside.

The exhibits teachers visitors about the beginnings of hockey, including one of Canada’s early stars Herb Carnegie and the first Black NHL player, Willie O’Ree, and highlights some local history and big moments from the Washington Capitals.

“Hockey is for everyone,” said Rodney Reynolds, founder of the American Legacy Network Corp. who helped organize the museum. “Anyone who comes on board will learn a lot about the Black achievement in the sport of hockey.”

Here's when and where to find it:

  • Friday, Jan. 21, 2022: Rockville Ice Arena, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022: SkateQuest Reston, noon to 6 p.m.

More Things to Do in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia This Weekend

Arlington National Cemetery holiday wreath clean up: Wreaths Across America placed thousands of wreaths to honor service members for the holiday, and now it’s time to clean them up. The event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and is first come, first served.

Alexandria Restaurant Week: The dining deals event kicks off Friday and more than 60 restaurants are participating. Many spots have heated outdoor seating or offer to-go deals. It runs through Jan. 30.

ARTECHOUSE New Exhibit: The interactive digital art museum turns music into visual art in its new exhibit, “Transient: Impermanent Paintings.” It runs through March 6. Tickets for adults start at $24; discounts are available.

Beethoven Exhibit: The Kennedy Center is celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven with the National Symphony Orchestra performing his symphonies and a public art exhibit by Mo Willem called Beethoven Symphonies Abstracted. It’s free and runs until March 20.

The Home + Remodeling Show can help get your creative juices flowing. The event is returning to the Dulles Expo Center after a two-year hiatus.

Home + Remodeling Show: Have you been staring at your kitchen or home office, hoping you’ll be struck by some design inspiration? The Home + Remodeling Show kicking off Friday at the Dulles Expo Center can help get your creative juices flowing. Tickets cost $9 for adults if you buy online. Here's a preview.

Washington Auto Show: One of the country’s biggest auto shows is back. It runs through next Sunday; weekend tickets for adults start at $15.

