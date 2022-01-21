The NHL's Black Hockey History Mobile Museum celebrating the sport's African-American trailblazers and current stars has arrived in the D.C. area for the weekend. It’s free to visit.

The touring museum is in Rockville on Friday and is scheduled to arrive in Reston on Saturday.

The exhibits teachers visitors about the beginnings of hockey, including one of Canada’s early stars Herb Carnegie and the first Black NHL player, Willie O’Ree, and highlights some local history and big moments from the Washington Capitals.

“Hockey is for everyone,” said Rodney Reynolds, founder of the American Legacy Network Corp. who helped organize the museum. “Anyone who comes on board will learn a lot about the Black achievement in the sport of hockey.”

Here's when and where to find it:

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022: Rockville Ice Arena, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rockville Ice Arena, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022: SkateQuest Reston, noon to 6 p.m.

