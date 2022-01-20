Home + Remodeling Show Returns to Virginia This Weekend

Have you been staring at your kitchen or home office, hoping you’ll be struck by some design inspiration?
The Home + Remodeling Show can help get your creative juices flowing. The event is returning to the Dulles Expo Center after a two-year hiatus.
It kicks off Friday with hundreds of vendors to help turn your design dreams into reality.
Tickets cost $9 for adults if you buy online, or $12 at the door. Seniors 65+ can get tickets at the door for $9. Kids aged 6 to 12 cost $3 and children 5 and under can go for free.
You can find more information at www.HomeAndRemodelingShow.com.
Here’s the address and opening hours:
Home + Remodeling Show
Dulles Expo Center (4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Virginia)
- Friday, Jan. 21: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 22: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 23: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.