Things to Do DC

Home + Remodeling Show Returns to Virginia This Weekend

By NBC Washington Staff

Have you been staring at your kitchen or home office, hoping you’ll be struck by some design inspiration?

The Home + Remodeling Show can help get your creative juices flowing. The event is returning to the Dulles Expo Center after a two-year hiatus.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It kicks off Friday with hundreds of vendors to help turn your design dreams into reality.

Tickets cost $9 for adults if you buy online, or $12 at the door. Seniors 65+ can get tickets at the door for $9. Kids aged 6 to 12 cost $3 and children 5 and under can go for free.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Pets 19 hours ago

Fairfax Company 3D Prints Pets Who Have Crossed the Rainbow Bridge

quilting Jan 18

Quilters Inspired by Fight for DC Statehood

You can find more information at www.HomeAndRemodelingShow.com.

Here’s the address and opening hours:

Home + Remodeling Show

Dulles Expo Center (4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Virginia)

  • Friday, Jan. 21: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 22: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 23: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Things to Do DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us