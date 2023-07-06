The Weekend Scene: Alexandria's 274th birthday bash, ‘Jaws' by the Potomac and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.
We hope you had a great time with family and friends on the Fourth of July — no one does Independence Day like D.C.
🎆 If you're bursting because you didn't get enough fireworks this weekend, put Alexandria's birthday party straight into your calendar.
But if you need a little time to relax and refresh after the Fourth of July super weekend, we've got you covered:
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
We are headed into the hottest stretch of summer, after all. On average, 20 of the next 40 days will reach 90° or higher, Storm Team4 says.
☔ Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend because high heat will come with storm chances. Here's the weekend weather.
Have a great weekend!
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
"Jaws" at The REACH
📅 Fri.
📍 The Kennedy Center
💲 Free
🔗 Details
You’re gonna need a bigger boat for “Jaws” on the Video Wall at The REACH. The film is set to start at about 8:30 p.m., but we recommend arriving early to get a great seat.
Bring lawn chairs or a blanket, bug spray and a picnic or takeout — it’s a scenic stroll from Chaia tacos in Georgetown, and Western Market is only about a half-mile away.
🍿 Check out our full list of outdoor movies in the D.C. area here.
Alexandria & USA Birthday Celebration
📅 Sat., 6-10 p.m.
📍 Oronoco Bay Park
💲 Free
🔗 Details
Just when you thought the big birthday fireworks were over… Alexandria says think again!
Alexandria celebrates its 274th year (yep, the city is 27 years older than the USA!) with tours of the tall ship Providence, free cupcakes, live music and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
Maryland Aviation Festival
📅 Sat., noon to 5 p.m.
📍 College Park Aviation Museum
💲 Free
🔗 Details
Soar with aircraft displays, kids’ activities, tours, demonstrations and more, complete with aviation professionals and organizations sharing their expertise.
Romanian Weekend at The Wharf
📅 Fri. to Sun.
📍 The Wharf
💲 Free
🔗 Details
Transport yourself to a new culture without leaving D.C. Try Romanian folk dances, listen to traditional bands, spin a pottery wheel, hop in a photo booth and sample food and wine.
Music Snob Concert Picks
Black Joe Lewis, 8 p.m. Friday, The Hamilton, $20/$25
One of the best current blues musicians around today, his music has an authentic sound that’s soulful and funky. Details.
Bettye LaVette, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, The Hamilton, $25/$45/$60
One of the greatest soul singers of all time – just incredible pipes! – she was adept at a variety of roots genres like blues, R&B and gospel. A chance to see her in an intimate setting like this shouldn’t be missed. Details.
More Things to Do in Washington DC
- 🎸 Final weekend: Smithsonian Folklife Festival: Thurs. to Sun., National Mall, free
- Rockin’ at the Ridge: Rock Creek Revival: Fri., The Great Lawn at City Ridge, free
- DAYBREAKER DC 10th Anniversary: Fri., National Building Museum, $30-$55
- Jazz in the Parks: Presenting Ben Williams: Sat., The Parks Historic Walter Reed, free
- 70's Explosion Flashband Showcase: Sat., Black Cat, $20 (advance)/$25 (day of)
- Sneaker Con: Sat. and Sun., Washington Convention Center, $30-$50
- Washington Nationals: Harry Potter house scarves giveaway on Saturday and Value Day on Sunday
More Things to Do in Maryland
- 🎶 MAJIC 102.3/92.7 Presents Wind Down Thursdays with Mr. Marcus Young: Thu., Rosecroft Raceway, free
- Art Walk in the Park: Fri., Glen Echo Park, free
- Veirs Millionaires: Fri., Babycat Brewery, free admission
- WondeRoom — Indian Wood Block Printing: Sun., Sandy Spring Museum, $10 (good for kids)
- Fairwood Community Park Summer Performance Series: Sun., Bowie, free (featuring The Tribe Band and Deborah Bond)
More Things to Do in Virginia
- 🛍️ Del Rey Vintage & Flea Market: Sat., Alexandria, free
- Del Rey Summer Art Market: Sat. and Sun., Alexandria, free entry
- World War II Weekend: Sat. and Sun., Rippon Lodge Historic Site in Woodbridge, museum charges $5 admission
- A Taste of Home: Recipes from Querétaro, Mexico: Sun., Hank’s Oyster Bar Old Town Alexandria, $65+
Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.