The Weekend Scene: Alexandria's 274th birthday bash, ‘Jaws' by the Potomac and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

We hope you had a great time with family and friends on the Fourth of July — no one does Independence Day like D.C.

🎆 If you're bursting because you didn't get enough fireworks this weekend, put Alexandria's birthday party straight into your calendar.

But if you need a little time to relax and refresh after the Fourth of July super weekend, we've got you covered:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

We are headed into the hottest stretch of summer, after all. On average, 20 of the next 40 days will reach 90° or higher, Storm Team4 says.

☔ Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend because high heat will come with storm chances. Here's the weekend weather.

Have a great weekend!

"Jaws" at The REACH

📅 Fri.

📍 The Kennedy Center

💲 Free

🔗 Details

You’re gonna need a bigger boat for “Jaws” on the Video Wall at The REACH. The film is set to start at about 8:30 p.m., but we recommend arriving early to get a great seat.

Bring lawn chairs or a blanket, bug spray and a picnic or takeout — it’s a scenic stroll from Chaia tacos in Georgetown, and Western Market is only about a half-mile away.

🍿 Check out our full list of outdoor movies in the D.C. area here.

Alexandria & USA Birthday Celebration

📅 Sat., 6-10 p.m.

📍 Oronoco Bay Park

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Just when you thought the big birthday fireworks were over… Alexandria says think again!

Alexandria celebrates its 274th year (yep, the city is 27 years older than the USA!) with tours of the tall ship Providence, free cupcakes, live music and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Maryland Aviation Festival

📅 Sat., noon to 5 p.m.

📍 College Park Aviation Museum

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Soar with aircraft displays, kids’ activities, tours, demonstrations and more, complete with aviation professionals and organizations sharing their expertise.

Romanian Weekend at The Wharf

📅 Fri. to Sun.

📍 The Wharf

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Transport yourself to a new culture without leaving D.C. Try Romanian folk dances, listen to traditional bands, spin a pottery wheel, hop in a photo booth and sample food and wine.

Music Snob Concert Picks

Black Joe Lewis, 8 p.m. Friday, The Hamilton, $20/$25

One of the best current blues musicians around today, his music has an authentic sound that’s soulful and funky. Details.

Bettye LaVette, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, The Hamilton, $25/$45/$60

One of the greatest soul singers of all time – just incredible pipes! – she was adept at a variety of roots genres like blues, R&B and gospel. A chance to see her in an intimate setting like this shouldn’t be missed. Details.

More Things to Do in Washington DC

More Things to Do in Maryland

More Things to Do in Virginia

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.