Where to Watch Outdoor Movies in DC, Maryland and Virginia All Summer Long

Watching a movie under the stars is a D.C.-area summer tradition.

Tim Burton movies in a cemetery, a foray into French dance and plenty of opportunities to watch "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru" are on tap this summer.

Pack your popcorn and check out the movies below — the list is organized by the day of the week, starting with Monday. We're expecting more movie announcements to bubble up soon, including from the Golden Triangle and Bethesda, so check back for more.

Outdoor Summer Movies in Washington, D.C.

Adams Morgan Movie Nights

📅 Tuesdays, May 23 to June 27

📍 Soccer field at Marie Reed Elementary (Northwest D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

In need of a good laugh? This year’s Adams Morgan Movie Night's movie lineup is comedy focused and sure to put a smile on your face. The movie nights will kick off on Tuesday, May 23 with "This Is Spinal Tap" and continue with weekly screenings on Tuesday nights through June 27, capping with the all-star flick "Shrek."

Go early to hear stand-up comedians perform before each screening.

Movies are free and shown on the soccer field at Marie Reed School. Check out the Brown Bag Movie Meals for dinner from The Diner, Elfegne Ethiopian, Shibuya Eatery and more.

CiNoMatic (NoMA)

📅 Wednesdays through June 7

📍 Alethia Tanner Park (Northeast D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

We can all get behind this year's theme, “Villains We Love" and its films including "Cruella" (May 31) and "The Devil Wears Prada" (June 7). Movies begin at sunset; registration is recommended, the NoMA BID says.

Van Ness Main Street Movie Night in the Park

📅 Wednesdays in June

📍 UDC Ampitheater (Northwest D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Watch "Back to the Future" (June 21), "Sister Act" (June 28), "101 Dalmations" (1996) (July 19) and "Minions: The Rise of Gru" (July 26) at the University of the District of Columbia's outdoor amphitheater. There are wooden seats, but you can bring a cushion or blanket to up the "cozy" factor.

You're allowed to bring food and drinks, including alcohol, organizers say.

Movies on the Pitch

📅 Thursdays, June 22, July 6, Aug. 24 and Sept. 7

📍 Audi Field (Southwest D.C.)

💲 Free, but tickets are required

🔗 Details

Sit on the green at Audi Field to see "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (June 22), "Jurassic World Dominion" (Sept. 7) and more family-friendly films. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the movie at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase from Audi Field. No chairs or outside food or alcohol are permitted.

Seating on the field is first come, first served, but more seating will be available in the stands.

CAN I KICK IT? Downtown DC Summer Flicks

📅 Thursdays, June 1 through July 13

📍 Franklin Park (Northwest D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

DowntownDC’s CAN I KICK IT? movie series is back for its sixth season at Franklin Park — and a DJ will be providing a live soundtrack.

The free event series begins with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (June 1) and continues with titles including "Mission Impossible" (June 8) and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (June 29). Join the crowd for action-packed films, music, nearby food specials and more.

Seating starts at 7:30 p.m. for pre-movie tunes.

Films on the Green

📅 Thursdays, May 25, June 1, June 8 and June 22

📍 Various locations

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Celebrating French dance and cinema, Villa Albertine's series will show "Sur le Rythme" at the National Sylvan Theatre (June 1), "Trois Nuits Par Semaine" at the Washington Monument (June 8) and "Twist à Bamako" at Anacostia Park (June 22). Films will be shown in French with English subtitles.

Cinematery: Tim Burton's Summer of Surreal

📅 First Fridays

📍 Congressional Cemetery (Southeast D.C.)

💲 $10 adult/$5 child recommended donation

🔗 Details

Congressional Cemetery is leaning into its spooky surroundings by showing Tim Burton films: "Alice in Wonderland" (June 2), "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (July 7), "Batman" (Aug. 4) and "Dark Shadows" (Sept. 1).

The Drive-In at Union Market

📅 First and third Fridays through July 21

📍 Union Market (Northeast D.C.)

💲 Free walk-ins, or $20 per car

🔗 Details

Films including "King Richard" (June 2) and "Hairspray" (July 21) pair nicely with elevated concessions at Union Market (you can order food online here).

Showings cost $20 per car. Audio is played over the FM radio.

This drive-in is open to those without a car: You can watch on Neal Place for free, and audio will be played over speakers. Alcoholic drinks are only permitted at Neal Place, not in the parking lot.

Extraordinary Cinema at The REACH

📅 Fridays, May 26 to Sept. 1

📍 The REACH at the Kennedy Center

💲 Free

🔗Details

The Kennedy Center will present outdoor films all summer long in its Extraordinary Cinema series. The REACH Video Wall will show classic and modern feature films including "The Iron Giant" (June 30), "Jaws" (July 7), "The Princess Bride" (July 28) and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" (Aug. 25).

Screenings will begin about sundown or 8 p.m., the Kennedy Center says.

Films at the Stone

📅 One Friday per month (June 16, July 21 and Aug. 25)

📍 Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial (Southwest D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗Details

Catch a film at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial to watch stories of individuals who, against all odds, fought for what was right. The films are "Minions: The Rise of Gru (June 16), "Avatar: The Way of the Water" (July 21) and "The Woman King" (Aug. 25)

The films start at 8 pm. Organizers suggest coming early with blankets or low-profile lawn chairs.

Outdoor Summer Movies in Maryland

Movies in the Parks (Rockville)

📅 Wednesdays, Aug. 2-23

📍 Various locations

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Explore Rockville's parks to see "The Boss Baby" (Aug. 2, Potomac Woods Park), "The Secret Life of Pets" (Aug. 9, Woodley Gardens Park), "Cool Runnings" (Aug. 16, Montrose Park) and "Raya and the Last Dragon" (Aug. 23, Maryvale Park).

Movies on the Potomac (National Harbor)

📅 Thursday date night movies and Sunday family night movies through September

📍 National Harbor

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Movies on the Potomac are back! Pack your chairs, grab food to go and meet at the plaza’s big screen for free fun with Thursday date night movies beginning at 7 p.m. and Sunday family night movies beginning at 6 p.m.

All you need to bring is a chair or a blanket to enjoy these free screenings. Food is available to purchase at nearby establishments.

Movies Under the Stars (Potomac)

📅 First Fridays, June to October

📍 Cabin John Village

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Flicks on this summer's family-friendly lineup are "Moana" (June 2), "Top Gun: Maverick" (July 7), "Toy Story" (Aug. 4) and "Encanto" (Oct. 6).

Summer Movie Nights at the Wine Bin (Ellicott City)

📅 Saturdays through Oct. 28

📍 Ellicott City

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The Wine Bin in Ellicott City, Maryland is hosting free movie nights now through Oct. 29. Viewers can buy wine and snacks including chocolate, cheeses and charcuterie to enjoy while watching a variety of films from classics like "Sleepless in Seattle" (June 24) to new films like "Elvis" (Sept. 2).

Each evening begins with live music. The parking lot closes 90 minutes before showtime.

Movies on the Beach (North Beach)

📅 Third Saturday of June, July, August and September

📍 North Beach (Calvert County)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Bring a beach chair for family-friendly films including "Sing 2" (July 15), "Turning Red" (Aug. 19) and "Thor: Love and Thunder" (Sept. 16).

FYI: There's also a Movies on the Beach series in Ocean City, Maryland, if you're heading to the shore.

Lakefront Live (Columbia)

📅 Various dates through Sept. 22

📍 Downtown Columbia Lakefront

💲 Free

🔗 Details

From the event's premiere with "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" (May 27) to "Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade" (June 23) to the original "Top Gun" (July 7), Columbia's series has something for everyone. Movies begin at dusk (8-8:30 p.m.).

Outdoor Movies in Virginia

South Riding Movie Night

📅 Alternating Tuesdays, June 13 to Aug. 8

📍 Town Green or SRC Stage

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Bring a blanket or chairs to watch "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (June 13), "Minions: The Rise of Gru" (June 27), "The Bad Guys" (July 25) and more family classics. The movies start at sunset. Check the schedule for the location of each screening.

Mosaic Films in the Park (Fairfax)

📅 Wednesdays, June 22 through Aug. 17

📍 Strawberry Park in Fairfax, Virginia

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The large outdoor screen will show a mix of PG and PG-13 films including "Family Camp" (June 22), "Top Gun: Maverick" (July 6), "Ticket to Paradise" (July 27) and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (Aug. 3). Movies are set to begin at 7 p.m.

Rosslyn Cinema

📅 Fridays in June

📍 Gateway Park

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Virginians voted to watch "Encanto" (June 3), "Mamma Mia" (June 10), "Space Jam" (June 17) and "National Treasure" (June 24) at this free series. Each night is set to include extra kid-friendly programming.

Beer and wine sales are set to begin at 6 p.m., and a rotating lineup of food trucks will serve snacks. Movies will begin about sundown.

Family Movie Nights (Tysons Corner Center)

📅 Fridays, May 26, June 30, July 28 and Aug. 18

📍 Tysons Corner Center The Plaza

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Snack on complimentary popcorn and soft drinks while watching "Moana," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The Boss Baby: Family Business" and "Matilda." Screenings are set to begin at 7 p.m.

Lovettsville's Summer on the Green

📅 Begins Saturday, May 27

📍 Lovettsville Town Green

💲 Free

🔗 Details

"The Sandlot" is always a good choice to kick off a summer movie series — it's set to air at 8 p.m. the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. We expect more screenings to be announced on their Facebook page throughout the summer.

Starlight Cinema (Centreville)

📅 Saturdays, Aug. 5-26

📍 Trinity Centre

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Starting with "Minions: Rise of Gru" (Aug. 5) and sending off summer with "DC League of Super Pets" (Aug. 26), Fairfax County's outdoor movie series offers a pre-film children's show at 7 p.m. before the silver screen lights up at dark.

Summerbration (Reston)

📅 Saturdays, May 27 to Sept. 2

📍 Reston Station Metro Plaza

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Get a little wild with animal and adventure family flicks including "Secret Life of Pets" (May 27), "Zootopia" (June 10) and "The Jungle Book" (Aug. 12).

Special Movie + Event nights will feature more fun for the whole family: A service dog training demonstration on June 17, a pet adoption event on Aug. 5, hands-on animal fun on Aug. 19 and an appearance by Princess Moana on Aug. 26.

It's part of Reston Summerbration which also includes free yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays, trampoline fitness on Tuesdays and live music on Thursdays and Fridays.

