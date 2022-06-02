The Weekend Scene: 20+ Things to Do in the DC Area to Welcome Summer

Want to get The Weekend Scene early? Sign up for our newsletter to get our favorite weekend events delivered to your inbox every Wednesday.

Hello, June! It definitely feels like summer has arrived and all the signs are here: Pools are open, beaches are packed and the smell of funnel cakes will soon be wafting over Northern Virginia.

It's also the start of Pride Month and the D.C. area will not disappoint. Pride festivals are happening in Annapolis, Alexandria, Greenbelt and Reston this weekend. Check out a rainbow embroidery workshop, Queer Prom in Adams Morgan or many other options below. Here's our guide to Capital Pride and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in the D.C. area.

Museum-lovers need to know about the Dupont Kalorama Museum Walk — several smaller museums that normally charge will open for free.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If comics, fantasy, sci-fi, anime, movies, superheroes, gaming are more your thing, make sure to check out Awesome Con.

Special guests include Anthony Daniels ("Star Wars"), Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian," "Breaking Bad"), Kit Harrington ("Game of Thrones") Melissa Joan Hart ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch"), "Star Trek: Discovery’s" Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets) and Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber) and Sean Astin ("The Lord of the Rings," "The Goonies," "Stranger Things").

The celebrity panels are a great way to look behind the curtain of your favorite media. There will also be workshops, cosplayers and a whole universe of fandoms to explore at the Washington Convention Center.

Events and Things to Do in D.C., Maryland and Virginia This Weekend

Pride Pils Dance Party & Launch

Thursday, June 2, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dacha Beer Garden (Navy Yard) (79 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, D.C.)

Celebrate Friday Eve with happy hour from 6-8 p.m. then a dance party from 8-11 p.m.

Free Pick

Dupont Kalorama Museum Walk

June 4-5

Six museums that normally charge for entry are opening their doors for free this weekend. Check out specific opening times and entry requirements:

Queer Beer Festival at The Wharf

Saturday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Wharf’s District Pier

Sample craft beers from breweries owned or operated by queer folk and allies. Tickets cost $65-$150 and come with unlimited samples.

Awesome Con

June 3 to 5, 2022

Washington Convention Center

People watch for amazing costumes at Destination Cosplay, stroll down Pride Alley, try out board games or Dungeons and Dragons or meet celebrities including the cast of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and Kit Harrington from “Game of Thrones” (autograph and photo ops may cost extra).

You can also stroll through Pride Alley presented by GeeksOUT, a science fair, Artist Alley — or bring the kids to Awesome Con Jr. Little ones can lightsaber training, a costume parade, and a workshop called “Intro to Spells for Young Witches and Wizards.” Here’s a full list of programming.

Admission costs $40 on Friday, $50 on Saturday and $45 on Sunday, or a regular three-day badge costs $85. Weekend badges for kids aged 3 to 10 cost $15.

Free Pick

Cleveland Park’s ConstructionFest

Through June 18

To help local businesses during construction in the neighborhood, Cleveland Park Main Street is hosting events through June 18. Sign up for a scavenger hunt of panda-themed store window displays, or go on Friday nights through June 17 for live music.

On Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., head to the Sam’s Park and Shop lot for dancing, face painting, games and food.

Free Pick

Washington Ballet Dance for All in the Plaza at CityCenter

June 2, 3 and 4 at 6 p.m.

CityCenter DC (825 10th St NW, Washington, D.C.)

Enjoy a free, hour-long performance by professional dancers with the Washington Ballet. Seating is first come, first served.

Free Pick

Romanian Film Festival

June 3-5, June 10-12 and June 18-19

Miracle Theater (535 8th St SE, Washington, D.C.)

Get a crash course on Romanian cinema and culture at this free film festival sponsored in part by the Embassy of Romania. Romanian film critic Mihai Fulger chose 12 movies under the theme “Reinventing Realism.” It runs three weekends in June.

Open Streets DC

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7th Street NW, between Florida Avenue NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Walk, bike, run and meander freely from Shaw to Penn Quarter. Normally, 7th Street is filled with traffic — but on Saturday, it will be a block party for the whole city. Expect a go-go band, free fitness classes and more fun activities.

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival NOVA

Saturday, June 4

Bull Run Special Events Center (7700 Bull Run Drive, Centreville, Virginia)

Unlimited samples of beer and bourbon, live music, plenty of BBQ stands and a whole pig roast: You might want to wear stretchy pants to this feast. General admission tickets cost $39; VIP tickets cost $59 and come with extras including a BBQ dinner plate.

Free Pick

Family Day: Indian Art and Culture

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum

The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum is bringing in dancers and crafting activities, including embroidery and sari wrapping, to highlight its exhibition “Indian Textiles: 1000 Years of Art and Design.” Storytime, tours and a scavenger hunt are also on tap.

Free Pick

Paws on the Plaza: A Pet Event

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center, Virginia

Give Fido a big day out at Tysons Corner Center. There will be a splash pad, free caricatures, a photobooth, giveaways — and a beer garden for humans.

Free Pick

Pride Family Day

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

American Art Museum's F Street Plaza

Families of all kinds can enjoy a dance party, a kid-appropriate drag show and crafting. Here’s the schedule. Registration recommended.

Free Pick

Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival

Saturday, June 4, parade at noon, festival noon to 5 p.m.

Celebrate LGBTQIA+ in Maryland’s capital. The festival made its debut in 2019 and is coming back for its “second annual” edition, organizers say.

The parade kicks off at noon at West Street and Amos Garrett Boulevard. The route will continue along West Street until Calvert Street. Stay for the festival, on West Street next to The People’s Park. There will be two stages with live entertainment.

If you’re aged 21 and up, you can stop by the Graduate Annapolis Hotel from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for games, a DJ and two drag performances at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Here’s more info.

Free Pick

Alexandria Pride

Charles Houston Rec. Center parking lot (901 Wythe Street, Alexandria, Virginia)

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

Pride swag, photo ops, music and more are to be enjoyed at Alexandria’s fifth pride celebration There will also be free HIV testing. Don’t miss Drag Queen Story Time at 2 p.m.

BloominGay's Pride in the Park 2022

Saturday, June 4, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Crispus Attucks Park

Grab a commemorative cocktail cup and visit the homes bordering the park for cocktails and conversation. Proceeds go to conserving the park plus LGBT organizations, organizers say. You can get a pair of tickets for $50 in advance. Same-day tickets are $30.

Bethesda Big Train Baseball

Gates open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5

Shirley Povich Field (10600 Westlake Drive, Rockville, Maryland)

College athletes from around the country are converging on Bethesda for competitive baseball. This weekend, they're facing the Olney Cropdusters and Southern Maryland Senators.

Saturday is family fun night and there will be face painting, corn hole, ping pong, spikeball and more extra fun activities. On Sunday, you can bring a bobblehead to trade with fellow bobblehead fans.

Free Pick

DC Afro Latino Fest

Sunday, 2-9 p.m.

Meridian Hill Park (W Street NW, Washington, D.C.)

D.C.’s Afro Latino fest will feature cultural performances, live music and community engagement opportunities.

PIXELBLOOM — final weekend

Through June 5

ARTECHOUSE (1238 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, D.C.)

The flowers in ARTECHOUSE’s new exhibit are in peak bloom every day. PIXELBLOOM is an immersive digital art experience in Southeast D.C. is on display until June 5. Adult tickets start at $25.