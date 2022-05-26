Your Guide to Pride Month in the DC Area: Capital Pride, Parades, Events and More

It’s time to celebrate LGBTQIA+ pride like you’ve been waiting two years for this moment. The Capital Pride parade and festival are back in full, plus there are Pride Month celebrations throughout Maryland and Virginia

Washington, D.C., boasts one of the largest and most energetic pride celebrations in the country — and Capital Pride is making a big comeback in 2022 after scaling back celebrations the past two years due to COVID-19.

Capital Pride's theme this year is reUNITED, which organizers say speaks to both the joy of coming together again, and activism in the face of anti-LGBTQIA+ rights legislation in the country.

There are many events to celebrate the different stripes of pride, including Black Pride, Trans Pride and more, throughout the DMV region.

When Is the 2022 Pride Parade in Washington DC?

The Capital Pride Parade will take place Saturday, June 11 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Organizers say it will be one of the largest pride parades D.C. has ever seen.

The parade route will go through the Dupont Circle and Logan Circle neighborhoods. Here’s a map of the parade route.

Before or after the parade, check out the Pride Block Party from noon to 10 p.m. on 17th Street NW near Church Street. There will be local DJs from noon to 3 p.m., followed by entertainment hosted by JRs bar and Citrine until 10 p.m.

When Is the 2022 Capital Pride Festival and Concert?

On Sunday, June 12, the Capital Pride Festival will take over Pennsylvania Avenue near the National Mall. There will live entertainment, beverage gardens and food for sale. More than 300 organizations will be on site from noon to 7 p.m.

The Capital Pride Concert will be on two stages at the festival.

DNCE, featuring lead singer Joe Jonas, will headline the events on the Capitol Stage at 3rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Other performers include singer-songwriter Vincint and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners Willow Pill and Symone, who are set to join DNCE on stage. Expect live music from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a sunset dance party until 10 p.m.

The Monument Stage on Constitution Avenue and 6th Street is also set to have performers from noon to 7 p.m.

The festival and concert are free to attend, although you can buy upgraded tickets to the VIP Concert Zone.

What Are DC Black Pride Events Happening on Memorial Day Weekend?

It’s a tradition in the District to kick off pride celebrations with Black Pride on Memorial Day weekend, and this year it’s back “bigger and bolder than ever,” organizers say.

Expect parties, workshops, a wellness fair and more, all aiming to “celebrate the beauty of the LGBTQ+ community and raise awareness and funding for HIV/AIDS,” D.C. Black Pride organizers say.

Here’s the full rundown of events, and we have some highlights below.

The Unity Ball, happy hours, brunches, rooftop parties and all-night club ragers will take over venues across the city — these events are catered to members of the community and close allies.

Renaissance Washington DC Downtown will host daytime events including:

The Rainbow Row expo for LGBTQIA+ businesses and organizations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Black Pride Wellness Suite, where Us Helping Us will connect people to health resources including free HIV and full panel STD testing, safer sex kits and same-day initiation to treatments that can help prevent HIV, PrEP. It’s open until midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Workshops on topics including “Becoming You: The Body Positivity Workshop,” “Liveable Communities: WHAT Will You NEED to Live in Your Neighborhood?” and “Black Rainbow Love” on Saturday.

A screening of the film “Fierceness Served” at 6 p.m. Saturday.

An elimination-style poetry slam at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pride Praise Party at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Where Are Other LGBTQIA+ Pride Celebrations in Maryland and Virginia?

Annapolis Pride includes a parade and festival on Saturday, June 4.

Reston Pride kicks off Saturday, June 4 at noon with a festival and performances until 6 p.m.

Alexandria Pride is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe St.).

Arlington Pride debuts on Saturday, June 25 at Rosslyn Gateway Park. There will be live music and entertainment, family-friendly activities, games and more, ARL Now reports.

Baltimore Pride runs June 20-26, and the parade is set for Saturday, June 25.

Montgomery County Pride is June 21-26. The Pride in the Plaza festival is set for Saturday, June 26 from noon to 8 p.m.

Prince George’s County is hosting pride events all month long, including many geared towards kids and parents such as Family Pride story time and a Rainbow Festival on Saturday, June 4 at the New Carrollton library.

What Are Other Pride Month Events, Activities and Things to Do?

“Unbreakable”

June 4 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre (1215 U Street NW, Washington, D.C.)

“Unbreakable” is described as a musical about queer history, and it’s making its East Coast debut right in D.C.

The Washington Gay Men’s Chorus and award-winning stage stars will belt out stories from American LGBTQIA+ history. ASL interpretation is available at 3 p.m.

Library of Congress Author Talk: James Kirchick

June 9, 7 p.m.

Library of Congress Coolidge Auditorium

This event is for local history buffs. Journalist James Kirchick is set to discuss his book, “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington.” It’s free but tickets are required.

Trans Pride Pool Party

Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

VIDA Penthouse Pool and Lounge (1612 U St NW 4th Floor, Washington, D.C.)

Enjoy a sunset pool party celebrating Trans Pride after the big parade. You must register for this free event.

WONDERLAND

Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m.

HQO (1385 Canal Street SE, Washington, D.C.)

This “Alice in Wonderland meets Willy Wonka meets Studio 54” party features two DJs, three dance floors and immersive projections, Scorpio Entertainment says. Tickets start at $75 and come with an open bar.

Trek Bicycle’s Riding for Pride 2022

Hop on a bike to show your pride, plus raise money for the Trevor Project. Trek Fairfax will host a ride on June 5 at George Mason University. Trek Arlington Clarendon will host a ride in Rock Creek Park on June 9. Follow those stores on Facebook for more information.

Registration is recommended but not required.

Once Upon a Prom

Friday, June 24

The St. James in Springfield, Virginia

Ninth through 12th-grade students from Northern Virginia are invited to a special prom party. In addition to dancing and a live DJ, there will be a trampoline park, VR games, an obstacle course — and the chance to meet drag queens and kings.

“Pride Prom is an opportunity for LGBTQIA+ students from all over the DMV to attend a prom with pride, dress however they are most comfortable, and dance without fear with whomever they choose,” Safe Space NOVA says.

Tickets are listed at $36.32. Here’s more information.

Follow our coverage of LGBTQIA+ stories and Pride Month here.