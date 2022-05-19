The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do in the DC Area May 20-22

Just a week before Memorial Day weekend, it’s really starting to feel like summer in the D.C. area.

The hot summer air will pair perfectly with the sounds and tastes of Kentucky at Bourbon & Bluegrass 2022, a fundraiser for the preservation of President Lincoln’s Cottage in Petworth.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

Americana band Driftwood will headline both Saturday and Sunday. There will also be bourbon and beer tastings, historic tours, lawn games, a beard grooming station, local food and more.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You may want a second sip of bourbon Saturday in a black-eyed Susan cocktail — that’s right, the 147th Preakness Stakes is almost here.

Beat the heat by watching the race on NBC4 starting at 4 p.m. Saturday. Or, head to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for a whole weekend of events, including two music festivals.

You don’t need to travel far (or pay a dime) for Quarterfest Crawl Presented by Ballston Quarter. All afternoon, there will be live music including from Bobby McKeys' Dueling Piano Cart. Restaurants are also set to offer samples and deals. Here’s more information.

On our radar for families: KID Museum in Bethesda Metro Center has its grand opening Sunday. While that event is sold out, tickets are available for future Sundays.

Activities and Events in the D.C. Area

Free Pick

Kara Walker's The Katastwóf Karavan

Through May 19

National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden

In conjunction with the Afro-Atlantic Histories exhibit, the National Gallery of Art is displaying “a steam calliope, a musical instrument used on steamboats and in carnivals in the 19th century.”

Canal Center Plaza Happy Hour

Friday, May 20 (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Saturday, May 21 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Canal Center Plaza (44 Canal Center, Alexandria, Virginia)

Live music with food trucks, lawn games and waterfront views: Sounds like a lovely evening in Old Town Alexandria. Go Friday to hear Desert Shade and Saturday to hear Never Ending Fall.

Free Pick

DC Dragon Boat Festival

Saturday, May 21, races are scheduled from about 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thompson Boat Center (2900 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, D.C.)

Watch as colorful dragon boats glide through the Potomac River. The DC Dragon Boat Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. Here’s a draft schedule of events. Note that parking is restricted on race days.

Seltzerland

May 21, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.)

For anyone whose White Claw summer has turned into a White Claw year, we present Hook Hall’s hard seltzer extravaganza Seltzerland. Attendees can sample more than 100 seltzers, plus there will be games, photo ops and food for purchase

You can choose from two sessions, each with VIP and general admission. Tickets start at $35.

Bourbon & Bluegrass 2022

May 21-22, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

President Lincoln's Cottage (140 Rock Creek Church Road NW, Washington, D.C.)

Bluegrass music, beer and bourbon tastings with a side of history are on tap. Food will be available for purchase from Timber Pizza, Rocklands Barbeque and Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats.

Tickets start at $80 for most, or $35 for non-drinkers. Kids under 6 are free. Parking passes must be purchased in advance.

Preakness

Race on Saturday afternoon

Pimlico Race Track, Baltimore

Go here for information and tickets for all the Preakness events, including the Preakness Stakes race, culinary events and music festivals.

The Preakness Live Culinary, Art & Music Festival will host Megan Thee Stallion and Ms. Lauryn Hill on Friday, or check out InfieldFest with Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, MoneyBagg Yo and more on Saturday.

Free Pick

Quarterfest Crawl Presented by Ballston Quarter

Saturday, May 21, noon to 8 p.m.

Ballston neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia

Find live music all afternoon at Ballston Quarter and restaurants, plus food and drink specials.

Hirshhorn Ball

Saturday, May 21, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

Here’s your chance to dress up in something spectacular that’s been hanging patiently in the back of your closet.

This year’s Hirshhorn Ball is celebrating pop art in the outdoor sculpture garden and creative costume is requested.

The price tag starts at $500 and includes a red carpet walk, special performance by Dan Deacon, open bar, a one-year Hirshhorn membership and other benefits.

Lincoln Memorial Centennial Celebration

Sunday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

The Lincoln Memorial

Celebrate one of the United States’ most storied monuments with a ceremony called "Building on Lincoln’s Vision of Unity and Equality.” Speakers will include Lincoln historian Harold Holzer and Howard University scholar Dr. Edna Greene Medford, plus there will be live music.

Day Out With Thomas

May 13-15 and May 20-22

B&O Railroad Museum

Thomas the Tank Engine is headed to the B&O Railroad Museum this weekend and next. Visitors can enjoy a 20-minute ride on a full-sized, talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive, the museum says. There will also be games, photo ops, live entertainment and outdoor activities. Tickets start at $23 to $27; here's more information.

KID Museum

Bethesda Metro Center

On our radar for families: KID Museum in Bethesda Metro Center has its grand opening Sunday. While that event is sold out, tickets are available for future Sundays.

The space is uniquely designed to spark the “mind of a maker.” From textiles to electronics to woodworking, there are plenty of hands-on activities to enjoy. Admission starts at $15 for those aged 2 and up.

Shows and performances:

More on our radar:

Follow The Scene on Twitter and NBC Washington on Instagram to stay in the loop about things to do in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.