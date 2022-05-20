Highs to Soar into the 90s Today, This Weekend Amid Storm Chances in DC Area

Stay hydrated this weekend in the D.C. area.

High temperatures are likely to soar into the 90s for the first time this year in the Washington, D.C., area, and the hot weather is coming with some chances for storms.

Temps could exceed 90° on Friday, Saturday and Sunday — which is uncommon for May.

“If we hit 90 today, tomorrow and Sunday, it will qualify as a heat wave —our first of the year,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

The abrupt rise in temperatures brings a higher risk of heat-related illness, the National Weather Service says. Here's a full list of severe weather alerts.

Be safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water, taking breaks and avoiding sun exposure. Watch out for children, pets and older people in the heat.

Today’s Weather: Hot With Storm Chances North of DC

On Friday, temperatures are expected to hit the mid-80s by noon and be in the low 90s by 5 p.m.

Isolated storms are possible, especially north of D.C. in areas including Frederick, Hagerstown, Carroll County, upper Montgomery County and Washington County.

Two rounds of storms are likely: One in the morning, and another in the afternoon.

Check out these two storms. We could see some rain and thunder from the first storm early this morning, mainly north of DC. The one in Ohio brings nasty weather to parts of PA this afternoon and possibly north central Maryland. Humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. pic.twitter.com/vJtlIfGYdm — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) May 20, 2022

Weekend Forecast: Heat Wave With Sunday Storm Chances

Saturday will be the hottest day of the weekend. Highs around 96° could break a record, Storm Team4 says.

Sunday’s highs are set to reach 91°, and there’s a 60% chance for storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty wind.

10-Day Forecast for Washington, D.C., Area

Relief from the heat will arrive on Monday. Expect highs in the 70s through Wednesday. We could hit 80° on Thursday.

The early outlook on Memorial Day weekend weather is pretty good, with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Storm Team4 is tracking a rain chance next Saturday.

