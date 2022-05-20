Major League Soccer

DC United Reschedules Match Due to Scorching Temps in Forecast

By Andrea Swalec

Major League Soccer and D.C. United pushed back the home match at Audi Field on Saturday as temperatures are expected to be sweltering. 

D.C. United will take on Toronto FC at 6:30 p.m., the team announced Friday morning. The match had been set to start at 4 p.m. 

“The decision to adjust the kick-off time was made to prioritize the health and safety of players and fans due to the expected forecast of high temperatures and humidity in the area,” D.C. United said in a statement.

Storm Team4 says temperatures could exceed 90° on Friday, Saturday and Sunday — which is uncommon for May. Saturday will be the hottest day of the weekend. Highs of about 96° could break a record. 

