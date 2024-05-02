DC police defend decision to let George Washington U. encampment remain

D.C. police said they will stick with their policy to not clear the pro-Palestinian encampment at the George Washington University, as long as it remains peaceful.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Pamela Smith gave her first remarks on the record on Thursday, after the demonstration in downtown D.C. began eight days earlier. She said police have no plans to remove the demonstrators.

“I think here in the District of Columbia, we allow people the opportunity to have freedom of speech, and that’s what we’re seeing right now. There has been no violence, no violent behavior, no confrontations,” Smith said.

Smith and Mayor Muriel Bowser have come under intense criticism from Republican members of the House Oversight Committee for allowing the protests to continue.

News4 examined the policies that guide the department on if and when they intervene in any protest. The policies include a pre-mass arrest checklist. Factors include:

If there have been any injuries or property damage

Whether arrest could cause more injuries or property damage

Whether there are sufficient police and jail resources to handle arrests

Whether there is a viable alternative to mass arrests

Both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups held peaceful rallies on campus on Thursday.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott, of Florida, attended the pro-Israel rally and said he wants police to clear the pro-Palestinian encampment.

“What these protesters are doing is despicable. It’s disgusting, it’s un-American. Everybody has a right to protest, but you don’t have a right to trespass. And you can’t spew hatred,” he said.

The House Oversight Committee scheduled a hearing for next Wednesday on how District leaders have handled the encampment. Bowser and Smith said they have not decided whether they will accept invitations to testify.

At the pro-Palestinian encampment, students said they have no plans to leave until the school divests financial support form Israel. Graduation weekend is now two weeks away.

